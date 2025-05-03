Singapore Ruling Party Wins Election In Landslide

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore: Singapore's ruling party has notched a resounding win in general elections, official results showed early Sunday, giving Prime Minister Lawrence Wong the clear mandate he sought from voters.

Wong's long-ruling People's Action Party crossed the threshold of 49 seats to form a majority government in the wealthy city-state's 97-seat unicameral legislature, with sample counts earlier showing the PAP winning all but 10 seats.

"We are grateful once again for your strong mandate, and we will honour it," a broadly smiling Wong said shortly after winning his ward, thanking supporters gathered at Yio Chu Kang stadium.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of the People's Action Party (PAP) waves to supporters as he celebrates at the party's gathering centre during the general election results, in Singapore on May 3, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

Wong was facing his first major test against a rejuvenated opposition and had urged voters to offer him a strong show of support as he navigates the trade-oriented nation through global economic uncertainties brought by US tariffs.

The PAP, which has steered the Southeast Asian country to prosperity while being criticised for suppressing dissent, was always expected to easily retain a clear majority in the legislature.

However, its dominance has been increasingly challenged by a more vocal electorate over the years.

Popular after leading Singapore's Covid task force, Wong took over last year from his predecessor Lee Hsien Loong, the son of founding premier Lee Kuan Yew who ruled the island state after its bitter break-up with Malaysia in 1965.

Wong had warned Singapore would be hit hard if US President Donald Trump went ahead with the tariffs he announced and then paused for most countries, and that it needed to stay open and competitive to counter their effects.

He has also said the ructions caused could require a major restructuring of Singapore's economy.

"The intense campaigning by PM Lawrence Wong and former PM Lee Hsien Loong in the hot seats must have helped a lot and the fear of Trump's tariffs must have worried voters as well," political observer and veteran former editor P.N Balji told AFP.