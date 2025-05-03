Lizz Russell Hosts 13Th Annual 'Compassion And Fashion' Event In Honor Of GBS/CIDP Awareness Month

Special Guests

Celebrating Resilience, Raising Awareness, and Honoring 40 Years of Triumph Over GBS Through Fashion and Advocacy

- Lizz RussellESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrated designer, advocate, and GBS survivor Lizz Russell is proud to announce the 13th annual Compassion and Fashion event, taking place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 5 PM to 8 PM at the stunning Vintana Wine and Dine in Escondido, California.This year's event holds extra significance as Lizz marks 40 years as a Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) survivor during GBS/CIDP Awareness Month. Through fashion, community, and heartfelt advocacy, Compassion and Fashion continues its mission of spreading awareness and supporting survivors in meaningful ways.In a first for the event, Lizz will honor a currently hospitalized survivor with the“Crushing It Award” during a special bedside ceremony - a powerful new tradition meant to uplift and inspire individuals navigating their recovery journeys.This year's event will be co-hosted by two remarkable individuals who bring both heart and star power to the stage. Jolisa Dudley Webb is a highly decorated veteran and retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force, whose distinguished military career is matched by her unwavering dedication to service, leadership, and advocacy for women veterans and underserved communities. Joining her is Stephen Pierce, a former NFL standout turned soulful singer, who now lends his powerful voice to the renowned NFL Players Choir. Known for inspiring audiences on and off the field, Pierce brings a unique blend of charisma, talent, and purpose to the event. Together, they promise to guide guests through an evening filled with inspiration, fashion, and heartfelt moments in honor of GBS and CIDP survivors.The evening will also feature a powerful runway appearance by Latricia Rene, a senior Olympic basketball competitor and shining example of resilience. Our guest of honor is renowned Attorney, Empowerment Speaker, and Social Entrepreneur, Geneviéve Jones-Wright, who will serve as the event's inspirational speaker, sharing her insight and advocacy for the GBS/CIDP community.The fashion show will also feature an exclusive jewelry presentation by Gwen Bates, Director of Fashion Week San Diego and founder of GFASH. Gwen's latest collection will be presented in collaboration with My Black Dresses, adding a touch of elevated elegance to the evening's purpose-driven celebration.Reflecting on her journey, Lizz Russell shares,“I'm celebrating 40 years as a GBS survivor and 13 years of turning pain into purpose. Through Survivorlicious Inc.-only being 2 years old-I created my own lane in fashion and advocacy spreading awareness. But none of this happens without a powerful team beside me.”Publicist Desirae L. Benson adds,“Lizz is such an inspiration to so many people-she has been through a lot but that has never stopped her from giving her time and energy to others who need support. This annual event continues to solidify her as a noteworthy figure and GBS advocate in the community and beyond. We expect another great turnout and we love the outpouring of support we are receiving.”Join us for a night of compassion, fashion, and unstoppable spirit!Tickets are now available:About Lizz Russell:A trailblazer in the fashion world, Lizz Russell is a Southern California-based couture designer whose journey began in her hometown of San Diego. With a natural eye for elegance, her professional career launched with evening wear and has since expanded into her signature Lizz Russell Collection, which includes custom-made Rose Handbags, Royal Tees, and Jewelry lines-each piece exuding creativity, boldness, and sophistication.Her work has captured the attention of Hollywood celebrities and fashion lovers nationwide. But it's Lizz's personal story of triumph that defines her legacy. After facing a life-altering battle with GBS and Bell's Palsy, she defied the odds and rose stronger, becoming a voice for survivors and a national advocate. In addition to numerous awards-including the Civic Leadership Award-Lizz recently became a published author with her inspirational memoir, Smiling On The Inside, a powerful testimony to hope, healing, and resilience.About the 13th Annual Compassion and Fashion Event:Join us for a powerful evening of style and purpose at the 13th Annual Compassion & Fashion Show, a signature celebration of hope, healing, and resilience for GBS and CIDP survivors. Held during GBS/CIDP Awareness Month, this inspiring event blends fashion, live music, and heartfelt storytelling to uplift those affected by these life-altering neurological conditions.This year's show is centered on empowerment through fashion-using creativity and design to inspire light and motivation in the lives of survivors. You'll witness the debut of Lizz Russell's Spring/Summer Collection, a tribute to strength, beauty, and renewal.Special Highlights Include:.A moving award presentation honoring a GBS survivor with the prestigious Benson Award from the San Diego Chapter.Live music by DJ Partyocalypse to keep the energy high.An exclusive runway show featuring bold new pieces from Lizz Russell's latest collection.Reception starting at 5:00 PM with heavy hors d'oeuvres and cocktails (available with purchase).Post-show shopping at the Lizz Russell Couture Boutique in our stylish Swag ShopFrom celebrating warriors to cultivating awareness, this evening is more than just fashion-it's a movement. See more here PRESS KITSpecial Thanks to Our Sponsors:This year's Compassion & Fashion event is made possible by the generous support of our valued sponsors:MD Wholesale Janitorial & Cleaning Supplies – providing top-quality cleaning solutions with a commitment to excellence and service.Pyxis Biologix Inc. – a leader in regenerative medicine and biologic innovation, advancing healing and care through science.Their partnership plays a vital role in helping us honor and uplift the GBS and CIDP community. We are deeply grateful for their support.We'd also like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to DJ Partyocalypse, whose vibrant soundscape will elevate the energy of the evening and bring the perfect musical backdrop to this unforgettable night of fashion, inspiration, and celebration.Together, your contributions help us uplift and empower the GBS and CIDP survivor community. We thank you!Media Contact:Desirae L. Benson, PublicistEmail: ...Website: DesiraeBenson

