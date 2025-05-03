403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jetour Saudi Brings Electrified Adventure To EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Jetour Saudi to Unveil the Bold T2-iDM PHEV Lineup at EVS 2025
We're thrilled to announce that شركة التوريدات الوطنية للسيارات – Jetour Saudi will officially present the innovative Jetour T2-iDM (PHEV) models at the EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 , highlighting their commitment to cutting-edge, adventure-ready electrified mobility. Event Details
Dates: 4–6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre, Saudi Arabia
Visitor Registration: Click here to register
Book Your Stand: Reserve now About Jetour
A rising leader in the SUV market, Jetour is reshaping mobility across the Middle East with distinctive design, next-gen technologies, and a strong focus on quality. Built for modern, adventurous drivers, Jetour continues to deliver performance-driven vehicles tailored to the region's evolving mobility needs. What to Expect Jetour T2-iDM (PHEV)
An advanced plug-in hybrid SUV engineered for both city sophistication and rugged terrain. The T2-iDM blends robust power, high fuel efficiency, and intuitive hybrid driving features-making it the ideal electrified SUV for today's versatile lifestyles. Two Models on Display
Visitors will experience two distinct variants of the T2-iDM, showcasing Jetour's commitment to delivering power, technology, and flexibility in every drive. Meet the Jetour Saudi Team
Connect directly with Jetour's experts to learn more about their strategic plans for the Kingdom and how they are helping drive forward Vision 2030 through innovation in mobility. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
Contact: ...
Follow us: @EVSSaudi
We're thrilled to announce that شركة التوريدات الوطنية للسيارات – Jetour Saudi will officially present the innovative Jetour T2-iDM (PHEV) models at the EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 , highlighting their commitment to cutting-edge, adventure-ready electrified mobility. Event Details
Dates: 4–6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre, Saudi Arabia
Visitor Registration: Click here to register
Book Your Stand: Reserve now About Jetour
A rising leader in the SUV market, Jetour is reshaping mobility across the Middle East with distinctive design, next-gen technologies, and a strong focus on quality. Built for modern, adventurous drivers, Jetour continues to deliver performance-driven vehicles tailored to the region's evolving mobility needs. What to Expect Jetour T2-iDM (PHEV)
An advanced plug-in hybrid SUV engineered for both city sophistication and rugged terrain. The T2-iDM blends robust power, high fuel efficiency, and intuitive hybrid driving features-making it the ideal electrified SUV for today's versatile lifestyles. Two Models on Display
Visitors will experience two distinct variants of the T2-iDM, showcasing Jetour's commitment to delivering power, technology, and flexibility in every drive. Meet the Jetour Saudi Team
Connect directly with Jetour's experts to learn more about their strategic plans for the Kingdom and how they are helping drive forward Vision 2030 through innovation in mobility. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
-
Discover the future of off-road electric and hybrid SUVs
Engage with innovators and leaders shaping Saudi Arabia's transport sector
Explore high-impact partnerships and business opportunities aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030
Contact: ...
Follow us: @EVSSaudi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment