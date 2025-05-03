Jetour Saudi Brings Electrified Adventure To EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

We're thrilled to announce thatwill officially present the innovativemodels at the, highlighting their commitment to cutting-edge, adventure-ready electrified mobility.

4–6 May 2025Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre, Saudi ArabiaClick here to registerReserve now

A rising leader in the SUV market,is reshaping mobility across the Middle East with distinctive design, next-gen technologies, and a strong focus on quality. Built for modern, adventurous drivers, Jetour continues to deliver performance-driven vehicles tailored to the region's evolving mobility needs.

An advanced plug-in hybrid SUV engineered for both city sophistication and rugged terrain. The T2-iDM blends robust power, high fuel efficiency, and intuitive hybrid driving features-making it the ideal electrified SUV for today's versatile lifestyles.

Visitors will experience two distinct variants of the T2-iDM, showcasing Jetour's commitment to delivering power, technology, and flexibility in every drive.

Connect directly with Jetour's experts to learn more about their strategic plans for the Kingdom and how they are helping drive forward Vision 2030 through innovation in mobility.



Discover the future of off-road electric and hybrid SUVs

Engage with innovators and leaders shaping Saudi Arabia's transport sector Explore high-impact partnerships and business opportunities aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030

...@EVSSaudi