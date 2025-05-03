Tori Edwards Selected As Top CFO Of The Year By IAOTP

Tori Edwards will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tori Edwards, Business Owner and CFO, was recently selected as Top CFO for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith close to three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Edwards has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Edwards is the Fractional CFO and financial strategist for Bookwurx, where she helps business owners gain financial clarity to drive profitability and scale with confidence by providing CFO services to coaching businesses, direct sales, and growing small to mid-sized companies. She is also the CFO of The Goal Digger Girl Co., a company that serves female entrepreneurs by teaching them simple systems and online strategies in sales and marketing. She has also been an accountant at numerous companies, empowering business owners to gain clarity of their business finances.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to financial analysis and strategy, bookkeeping and financial management, cash flow management, profitability analysis, business advisory and financial coaching, process improvement and public speaking.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Edwards earned her Bachelor's of Science in Accounting from Metropolitan State University of Denver.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Edwards has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top CFO for 2025.In addition to her work serving small businesses as a CFO, Ms. Edwards is also a dedicated US Master Swimmer who recently became a National Champion in her age group at the 2025 Spring USMS Masters National Championships, where she earned 8 medals-3 of them Gold.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Edwards for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Edwards attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, she hopes to empower people getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

