Karnataka Tourism Shines At ATM Dubai 2025 And Strengthens Ties With UAE Travel Trade

Karnataka Tourism Stall inaugurated by Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, along with Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India, Dubai

Karnataka Tourism Stall at ATM Dubai 2025

B2B meetings held at ATM Dubai 2025, fostering global partnerships and collaborations.

Presentation by Dr. Rajendra KV, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka at the Dubai Roadshow

The Karnataka Tourism Roadshow in Dubai

State showcases its offerings at Arabian Travel Market and hosts exclusive Roadshow in Dubai to promote inbound tourism from the Gulf region

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Strengthening its strategic outreach in the Middle East, Karnataka Tourism concluded a successful participation at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, held from April 28 to May 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Reinforcing its commitment to attracting international travellers, Karnataka also hosted an exclusive Roadshow in Dubai on April 30 at the Novotel World Trade Centre, engaging with the UAE's travel trade and tourism fraternity.At ATM Dubai 2025, Karnataka Tourism's vibrant pavilion was inaugurated by Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, along with Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai. The pavilion served as a captivating showcase of Karnataka's unique offerings-from UNESCO World Heritage Sites, ancient temples, and royal palaces to serene beaches, coffee plantations, national parks, and Ayurveda-based wellness experiences.The state delegation, comprising senior government officials and prominent stakeholders, actively participated in B2B meetings and networking sessions with international buyers and tourism boards. The interactions focused on positioning Karnataka as a well-rounded destination that offers both traditional and contemporary experiences for leisure, adventure, MICE, and wellness travellers. The pavilion attracted considerable interest from Middle East-based tour operators seeking offbeat, luxury, and spiritual travel options within India.Adding further momentum to its international outreach, Karnataka Tourism hosted a high-impact Roadshow in Dubai on April 30. The event was led by Dr. Rajendra KV, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, and was supported by Mr. Srinivas M, Chairman, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, Mr. Shrinivas H M, Joint Commissioner, and Dr. Chitra BV, Joint Director, from the Department of Tourism. The Roadshow drew enthusiastic participation from Dubai's travel industry leaders, enabling focused discussions around inbound travel opportunities and collaborative business models.Key tourism brands from Karnataka also took part in the Roadshow, including Skyway International Travels, Shathayu Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd, Gamyam Beach Resort & Wellness, Purple Palms Resorts & Wellness, Serai Group of Resorts, and Holiday Monk. Together with government representatives, they presented immersive travel experiences that combined heritage, nature, wellness, and high-end hospitality, all of which are increasingly sought after by the Middle Eastern traveller.The Dubai Roadshow provided a dedicated platform for Karnataka to strengthen partnerships in the UAE and build on its rising profile as a versatile Indian destination with year-round appeal. With direct flight connectivity, luxurious resort offerings, and curated travel circuits catering to wellness and family travel, Karnataka is well-positioned to attract discerning travellers from the UAE and across the Gulf region.

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka

