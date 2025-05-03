How a Traditional Family-run Jewellery Business in India Evolved into a Global Brand

YRC shares insights on how P. N. Gadgil Jewellers transformed from a traditional Indian family-run business into a modern global retail brand.

In this communiqué, the team of apparel business consultants of retail and eCommerce consulting firm - YourRetailCoach (YRC) shares insights on how P. N. Gadgil Jewellers, a traditional family-run jewellery business house in India, evolved into a modern retail brand with a global footprint.

P. N. Gadgil Jewellers – Then and NowToday, P. N. Gadgil Jewellers stands as one of India's most esteemed jewellery brands with its roots dating back to 1832 from a place called Sangli in the state of Maharashtra in India. For almost two hundred years, the family-run business has maintained a legacy of trust, craftsmanship, and excellence. With that kind of timeline, the business house has been steered by multiple generations of successors. PNG Jewellers exemplifies how a heritage business house can usher into a modern retail enterprise through farsighted leadership, organised expansion, and a resolute vow for excellence. In this journey, a masterstroke moment came in 2010 when PNG Jewellers went for a strategic bifurcation into two distinct groups - with each group committed to carrying forward the legacy of the business house towards achieving bigger goals of wider market access, improved operational efficacies, and strategic scale.

Exceptional LeadershipMr Saurabh Gadgil spearheaded the transformation journey of PNG & Company (one of the two groups after the strategic bifurcation). His vision, leadership, and execution capabilities are the reason why PNG & Company today stands as a modern retail brand with a rich cultural heritage and a robust organisation with deeply rooted management values and principles.From planning and strategy formulation to team building and operations management, Mr Gadgil's approach made an ocean of difference. His insightful understanding of the contemporary retail landscape driven by technology helped in integrating tradition with modernisation at the global level.

Preserving the Foundational Values and PrinciplesToday, a staggering majority of new businesses disappear into oblivion within their first five years. However, it must not be overlooked that every era had presented tests and trials which were challenging for people and businesses of the corresponding times. For example, we may not be comfortable with the technologies of the day when we will be older in the same way the people beyond a certain age today feel about using smartphones.When a business is 200 hundred years old, it speaks volumes about the core foundation on which that business is standing. As highlighted above, it is not that times were easy then – but a handful of organisations that continue to exist and flourish today kept evolving with time under the leadership of many successive generations.

The core foundational values and principles of Dajikaka Gadgil, the founder of P. N. Gadgil Jewellers, continue to inspire and guide both groups."It is very important for the new generation of business leaders of traditional family businesses to not dilute the core and long-preserved values and principles on the foundation of which their businesses were created and ran for decades or even centuries." – Dr Rupal Agarwal, CSO, YourRetailCoach.Being in the field of apparel business consulting in the Middle East, YRC maintains that the core fundamentals of leadership and business management do not change much with time or place.

