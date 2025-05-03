Liz Hunt Selected As Top 50 Fearless Leaders By IAOTP

Liz Hunt will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Liz Hunt, is the CEO of Hunt Auctions & Land, the Vice President of Sales at Rethink Energy, and a Fractional Sales Director at Revenue Haven, was recently selected as Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and Volume 4 will be released in 2025. /award-galaWith over two decades of industry experience, Ms. Hunt has built a distinguished career as a CEO and business owner of Hunt Auctions & Land, while also serving as a sales executive and auctioneer for Steve Auctions & Realty since 2008. Her career is marked by a track record of excellence, having earned several prestigious awards in sales across sectors such as mechanical, industrial, wholesale, and aerodynamics. Beyond her sales expertise, Ms. Hunt is also highly skilled in industrial and mechanical engineering, adept negotiation, and delivering top-tier customer service.A fifth-generation auctioneer, Ms. Hunt's passion for the industry runs deep. Following in the footsteps of her family, she founded Hunt Auctions & Land, further cementing her legacy in the profession. Her accomplishments as a woman in the traditionally male-dominated fields have been widely celebrated. She holds the distinction of being the first auctioneer featured on the reality TV show The Amazing Race and graduated in the top 2% of her class at the World Wide College of Auctioneering, earning her the title of "Colonel." In 2021, she broke barriers as the only woman to compete in the Iowa Auctioneers Contest, finishing among the top five contestants.Before launching her professional career, Ms. Hunt pursued studies in agricultural science and biochemistry at Northwest Missouri State University. In 2015, she earned dual degrees in auctioneering and bilingual auctioneering (Spanish) from the World Wide College of Auctioneering.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Hunt has garnered numerous awards and international recognition. In 2024, she was honored as the Top Auctioneering Colonel of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), selected as a Marquis Who's Who Biographical Listee, and named a Top Professional Woman by Millennial Magazine. In 2025, she is under consideration for the Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Hunt has maintained affiliation with the Missouri Professional Auctioneers Association and the Iowa Auctioneers Association to stay on top of developments in the industry. Believing strongly in the individualized nature of sales, she holds firm that every customer must be treated according to their needs.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated:“Choosing Ms. Hunt for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala.”Looking back, Ms. Hunt attributes her success to her strong work ethic and determination, which she learned from her parent's support and guidance. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. As a mother, she is dedicated to providing for her family and leaving a lasting legacy for her children. In the long term, she envisions one of her children taking over her auction business. Ms. Hunt is determined to expand her company beyond its current scope, and one day, she hopes to hold national and even global auctions.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.