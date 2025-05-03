UN Confirms One-Third Of Somalia's Population Needs Humanitarian Aid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations confirmed Friday that approximately one-third of Somalia's population, approximately 6 million people, are in need of humanitarian aid, noting that it has so far collected USD 148 million, representing about 10 percent of the total USD 1.4 billion it appealed for.

UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric said during a press conference that the floods hitting Somalia come at a time when humanitarian organizations, especially national NGOs, are experiencing significant difficulties due to funding cuts.

He noted that Mogadishu authorities have announced that more than 45,000 people have been affected by the floods, with many killed, including young children.

More than 6,000 people have been forced to flee temporary camps in the highlands.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations warned in late February that 4.4 million people in Somalia could face starvation by April 2025 due to worsening drought, ongoing conflict, and rising food prices, deeming this a serious threat to food security in the country.