O'sullivan Backs Zhao Xintong To Become Snooker 'Megastar'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Ronnie O'Sullivan has tipped Zhao Xintong to become the first Chinese winner of the World Snooker Championship, and with it a "megastar" after the 28-year-old inflicted a crushing semi-final defeat upon the seven-time champion.

Zhao overwhelmed O'Sullivan, widely regarded as snooker's greatest player, 17-7 at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre on Friday with a session to spare to book his place in a Sunday and Monday final against either Judd Trump or Mark Williams.

Ronnie O'Sullivan plays a shot during the quarter-final match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and Si Jiahui of China at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 30, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao's achievement is all the more impressive given he had to come through four qualifying rounds just to enter the main draw as he continues his comeback following a 20-month ban for his involvement in a betting scandal.

But he has since defeated Jak Jones, Lei Peifan, Chris Wakelin and O'Sullivan to join Ding Junhui as the only other player from China to reach the world final.

Si Jiahui plays a shot during the quarter-final match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and Si Jiahui of China at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 30, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao, playing as an amateur in Sheffield, defied pre-match forecasts as he won all eight frames in the morning session to open up a 12-4 lead over O'Sullivan before completing the job in the evening to knock out his hero.

O'Sullivan thinks 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao can now go all the way, with the Englishman convinced a Chinese world champion would be good for snooker.

"I think it would be amazing," said O'Sullivan. "I think if he did win he would be a megastar.

"He's still very big in China as it is. But if he becomes world champion it would just be amazing for snooker and for his life as well.

"He can definitely get over the line. I think he'll have more of a test (in the final). That will be a proper test for him.

"He played great. You have to give credit where it's due.

"We've got a really nice relationship. I'm always trying to help him if I can."