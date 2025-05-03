Nine Swiss Companies Achieve Top Position In Climate Ranking

Deutsch de Neun Schweizer Firmen mit Spitzenplatz bei Klimaranking Original Read more: Neun Schweizer Firmen mit Spitzenplatz bei Klimarankin

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Nine Swiss companies have received a top rating from the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) for their climate reporting. According to recently published data, 462 companies worldwide have received this honour. This content was published on May 3, 2025 - 10:42 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Swiss-Swedish technology group ABB, the drinks manufacturer Coca-Cola HBC based in Zug, the industrial group Georg Fischer, the building materials group Holcim, the industrial group Medmix, the pharmaceutical giant Novartis, Swiss Post, the steel manufacturer Swiss Steel and the telecommunications group Swisscom received the highest“A” rating for their climate reporting. The non-governmental organisation, CDP, awards ratings from A to D.

Novartis and Coca-Cola HBC also received top marks for their reporting on water consumption. The flavour and fragrance group DSM-Firmenich received the top rating for its water reporting only.

In total, almost 23,000 companies worldwide provided their sustainability data to the non-governmental organisation last year. Some 2% of them received the best rating in at least one of the areas considered.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

