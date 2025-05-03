Swiss Air Force Doubles Permanently Available F/A-18 Fighter Jet Patrols

Deutsch de Luftwaffe verdoppelt ständig verfügbare F/A-18-Kampfjet-Patrouillen Original Read more: Luftwaffe verdoppelt ständig verfügbare F/A-18-Kampfjet-Patrouille

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Armed Forces are increasing their readiness for air policing missions by a fortnight. During this time, the Air Force will double the number of F/A-18 fighter jet patrols permanently available from one to two. This content was published on May 3, 2025 - 10:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The aim of the test is to gain insights into the personnel and material resources required to strengthen the army's defence capabilities, as announced by the defence ministry on Friday. This is against the backdrop of the changed security policy environment.

The test will be carried out by Air Base Command 11 from the Payerne military airfield in canton Vaud and will last from Saturday, May 3 to Saturday, May 17. During this time, four F/A-18 fighter jets will be ready for take-off and deployment within fifteen minutes, instead of the usual two.

The plan is that the two patrols can be deployed flexibly – both as independently operating F/A-18 patrols and as a double patrol.

More More Swiss defence minister reaffirms military cooperation with neighbours

This content was published on May 1, 2025 On his first trip abroad in government, Defence Minister Martin Pfister visited the Swiss troops taking part in a major exercise in Austria.

Read more: Swiss defence minister reaffirms military cooperation with neighbour