Swiss Air Force Doubles Permanently Available F/A-18 Fighter Jet Patrols
-
Deutsch
de
Luftwaffe verdoppelt ständig verfügbare F/A-18-Kampfjet-Patrouillen
Original
Read more: Luftwaffe verdoppelt ständig verfügbare F/A-18-Kampfjet-Patrouille
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The aim of the test is to gain insights into the personnel and material resources required to strengthen the army's defence capabilities, as announced by the defence ministry on Friday. This is against the backdrop of the changed security policy environment.
The test will be carried out by Air Base Command 11 from the Payerne military airfield in canton Vaud and will last from Saturday, May 3 to Saturday, May 17. During this time, four F/A-18 fighter jets will be ready for take-off and deployment within fifteen minutes, instead of the usual two.
The plan is that the two patrols can be deployed flexibly – both as independently operating F/A-18 patrols and as a double patrol.More More Swiss defence minister reaffirms military cooperation with neighbours
This content was published on May 1, 2025 On his first trip abroad in government, Defence Minister Martin Pfister visited the Swiss troops taking part in a major exercise in Austria.Read more: Swiss defence minister reaffirms military cooperation with neighbour
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment