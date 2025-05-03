More Swiss Soldiers Involved In Accidents During Training In Austria

Italiano it Esercitazione in Austria: altri incidenti coinvolgono svizzeri Original Read more: Esercitazione in Austria: altri incidenti coinvolgono svizzer

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss army has reported various accidents involving Swiss soldiers during the exercise“TRIAS 25”, which is being carried out in Allentsteig (Austria) together with German and Austrian troops. Some have led to hospitalisations. This content was published on May 3, 2025 - 12:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Two soldiers ended up in hospital after inhaling smoke from a fire and a third was injured in a car accident.

The two soldiers tried to extinguish a forest fire that broke out in the training area on Wednesday, army spokesman Mathias Volken told the Keystone-ATS news agency, confirming reports by Blick and 20minuten.

They assisted the firefighters from the military training centre in the extinguishing operations on their own initiative. Afterwards they experienced headaches. They were first rescued by medical staff and then taken to hospital for further investigations. They were able to leave the hospital.

