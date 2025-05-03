403
HALA AUTO To Showcase Riddara RD6 Series At EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Exciting Update: HALA AUTO Unveils Electric Innovation at EVS Saudi 2025
We are thrilled to announce that HALA AUTO , Prestige Exhibitor at the EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 , will be presenting two groundbreaking models from the Riddara RD6 lineup , developed under the visionary GEELY Auto Group . Event Details:
Dates: 4–6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre, Saudi Arabia
Visitor Registration: Click here to register
Book Your Stand: Reserve now Featuring at EVS 2025 Riddara RD6 Air 4WD
Versatility meets innovation in this high-performing electric pickup. Designed for both urban and off-road terrain, the Air 4WD offers dynamic handling, extended range, and seamless performance-setting a new benchmark in electric mobility. Riddara RD6 Ultra X 4WD
As the flagship of the RD6 series, the Ultra X 4WD is built for drivers who demand bold performance and cutting-edge design. It features intelligent all-wheel drive, enhanced power delivery, and a refined premium finish. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025?
Explore next-generation EV models and energy innovations
Support Saudi Arabia's green transformation under Vision 2030
Build strategic alliances and unlock investment opportunities in the EV space
