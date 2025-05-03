403
May 3Rd Is World Press Freedom Day Established By The United Nations More Than 30 Years Ago -
|Dear Reader: Today is World Press Freedom Day, a celebration the United Nations established more than 30 years ago to remind all of us that a free press is essential to a functioning and ethical society and is a critical force for public good. That focus feels more essential than ever before as attacks against the press increase and funding for independent media is threatened this year. 2024 was the deadliest year for journalists in over three decades, with at least 124 killed-nearly two-thirds of them targeted during the war in the middle east and Russia/Ukraine. As this crisis continues into 2025, News groups are committed to protecting press freedom by funding and amplifying fearless, frontline journalism.
| If you're concerned about what elected officials might be doing in the shadows, or how your tax dollars are being spent, you care about press freedom. If you want to know if politicians are living up to campaign promises and listening to the people they aim to serve, you care about press freedom. I also suspect, if you're here reading this, you care about us. Today, I'm asking you to stand up for a free press and to celebrate World Press Freedom Day with us. Your moral and financial support directly impacts our ability to produce our work at NewsroomPanama and hold the powerful accountable. If you operate a business, we would appreciate your advertising dollars support. Some of our stories recently have reached over 100,000 readers. Without your support, it is difficult to win this fight. Telly........News Director and Editor at NewsroomPanama
