Centre Intervenes As Haryana Faces Severe Water Crisis

The Central government has stepped in to address the escalating water crisis in Haryana, with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla convening an emergency meeting on Thursday to assess the situation.

The urgent intervention comes amid growing concerns over Haryana's dwindling water supply, particularly from the Yamuna River, which is vital for both irrigation and drinking water.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Central Water Commission, and representatives from the Delhi and Haryana governments.

Discussions primarily focused on the equitable distribution of Yamuna water and the need to maintain sufficient flow to meet the demands of all stakeholders, especially during the peak summer season.

The crisis has intensified due to reduced water availability and rising temperatures, which have strained agricultural and domestic supplies in several Haryana districts.

Farmers and residents have voiced fears over crop failure and water shortages, prompting the state government to seek urgent assistance from the Centre.

According to officials, steps are being taken to monitor water discharge levels more closely and ensure compliance with previous agreements on water sharing.

The Home Secretary emphasised the need for immediate coordination between state and central agencies to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Meanwhile, Delhi, which also relies heavily on the Yamuna for its water needs, expressed concern over the reduced flow, warning of potential supply disruptions in the capital.

As the crisis unfolds, authorities are exploring both short-term relief measures and long-term strategies to improve water management, including storage enhancement, rainwater harvesting, and stricter regulation of groundwater use.

The Centre is expected to review the situation closely over the coming weeks, with further meetings planned to assess progress and implementation of mitigation efforts.

