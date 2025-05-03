EU Ambassador Commends Aswan's Public Healthcare During Official Visit

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) In a high-level visit to Aswan, EU Ambassador to Egypt and the Arab League, Angelina Eichhorst, toured several public hospitals affiliated with Egypt's General Authority for Healthcare (GAHC), including Al-Massalah Specialized Hospital. She was accompanied by Amal Ammar, President of the National Council for Women, and Ismail Kamal, Governor of Aswan.

The visit aimed to evaluate progress under Egypt's Universal Health Insurance System. Ambassador Eichhorst expressed her admiration for the quality of care provided, describing it as“remarkable,” and said it reflects the Egyptian state's commitment to enhancing public services and improving citizens' quality of life.

Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairperson of the GAHC and General Supervisor of the Universal Health Insurance Project, welcomed the praise, noting it affirms Egypt's alignment with global standards of healthcare quality and sustainability. He highlighted that the EU ambassador's remarks underscore growing international confidence in Egypt's healthcare model.

El-Sobky emphasized that the ongoing expansion of health insurance coverage in Aswan is a direct reflection of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's vision for equitable healthcare nationwide. He added that Upper Egypt plays a central role in the government's development plans, with a focus on patient-centered services and adherence to international benchmarks.

He also pointed to the comprehensive strategic partnership signed between Egypt and the European Union on March 17, 2024, during President Al-Sisi's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The agreement, he said, marks a key milestone for deeper cooperation in the health sector and the pursuit of inclusive, sustainable healthcare reform.

Ambassador Eichhorst reiterated the EU's strong support for Egypt's healthcare transformation, noting that Egypt is one of the EU's largest recipients of trust and development assistance. She described the partnership as a testament to the importance of continued collaboration between both sides.

El-Sobky concluded by affirming that Aswan holds a prominent place in the Authority's roadmap for expanding access to advanced healthcare services. He stressed that this aligns with national directives to ensure fair and comprehensive health coverage across all governorates participating in the Universal Health Insurance System.