Egypt's PM Attends Gabon President's Inauguration After Election Win

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attended the inauguration ceremony of Gabonese President Brice Nguema, representing Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, following Nguema's recent election.

Nguema, Gabon's interim leader since 2023, was elected president according to provisional results announced previously by the country's interior ministry.

The inauguration ceremony for President Brice Nguema was attended by numerous African heads of state and government.

Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El Homossani stated that the Prime Minister's participation reinforces the strong bilateral relations between Egypt and Gabon across political, commercial, cultural, and economic levels.

“He noted that the two nations maintain ongoing cooperation in various economic fields, serving the developmental objectives of both sides,” El Homossani, spokesperson for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, said.

The spokesperson added that Madbouly's attendance“at the inauguration of the elected Gabonese President also underscores Egypt's commitment to continuing joint cooperation in promising sectors with the fellow African nation.”

According to the provisional results announced by Interior Minister Hermann Immongault, Nguema, 50, recorded a landslide victory with 90.35% of votes cast. He defeated seven other candidates, including the immediate past Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who came in second with 3% of votes.

The Interior Ministry announced a turnout of 87.21% in the election. Approximately 920,000 voters, including over 28,000 overseas, were registered to participate across more than 3,000 polling stations.

The vote was Gabon's first election since the 2023 ouster of the political dynasty lasting over 50 years. The election was seen as significant for the central African nation's 2.3 million people, a third of whom live in poverty despite Gabon's oil wealth.