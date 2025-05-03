Israeli Escalation In Gaza Amid Warnings Of Humanitarian Collapse

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt)

With air and ground strikes intensifying across Gaza, Israeli media report that government and military officials are considering an expanded operation, with a final decision anticipated at Sunday's Security Cabinet meeting. Such a move signals a potential escalation, particularly as ceasefire negotiations remain at an impasse.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens. International organizations, including UN agencies, caution that the territory is“on the brink of total collapse” as humanitarian aid remains largely restricted, depriving over two million people of essential supplies.

In this context, Gaza's Government Media Office accuses Israel of implementing a“systematic starvation policy” by deliberately targeting food infrastructure. In a statement, the office claims occupation forces have destroyed bakeries, relief centers, communal kitchens, farms, water wells, and food storage facilities, deepening food shortages and worsening famine conditions.

The statement further asserts that“using starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited under international law and constitutes a grave violation of the right to food, a non-derogable human right enshrined in international treaties.”

On the political front, Hamas revealed that on April 17, it presented a comprehensive proposal to end the war in Gaza. The initiative calls for a permanent ceasefire, a complete Israeli withdrawal, the lifting of the blockade, unrestricted humanitarian aid access, and a prisoner exchange-ensuring a five-year truce under international and regional guarantees.

However, Hamas claims Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government rejected the proposal, refusing to commit to ending the war and insisting on separating key issues, which led to the collapse of mediation efforts and the continuation of hostilities.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reports a rising death toll. In the past 48 hours, 77 people were killed and 275 injured. Since October 7, 2023, casualties have reached 52,495 fatalities and 118,366 injuries. Between March 18 and May 1, 2025, alone, 2,396 people were killed and 6,325 wounded, underscoring the depth of the humanitarian crisis.