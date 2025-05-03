Grand Egyptian Museum Launches 'GEM Talks' Series: New Chapter In Cultural Dialogue

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) has inaugurated its“GEM Talks” series-an ambitious initiative designed to position the museum as a hub for cultural dialogue, intellectual exchange, and creative exploration. The series aims to provide a dynamic platform for discussions on heritage, civilization, archaeology, and the intersection of culture with contemporary innovation.

Sherif Fathi, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, underscored that the launch of“GEM Talks” aligns with the museum's broader mission to serve as a center for education and cultural engagement.“This initiative reflects the GEM's commitment to preserving our heritage while connecting the past, present, and future,” he said.

The“GEM Talks” series will encompass a variety of formats-including lectures, panel discussions, and interactive debates-designed to spark curiosity and attract a diverse audience. The initiative is envisioned as a long-term cultural program that will bring thought leaders, scholars, artists, and the public together to explore pressing themes in heritage and beyond.







Dr. Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority, described the series as a pivotal step in the museum's evolution.“The GEM is not just a showcase of Egypt's ancient treasures-it is a living, breathing space for dialogue and reflection,” he said.“Through this series, we are creating an inclusive forum where diverse voices can engage with the richness of our shared cultural legacy.”







The inaugural talk featured renowned cultural figure and global thought leader Dr. Ismail Serageldin, who delivered a keynote address on creativity, the evolving role of museums, and the impact of artificial intelligence on artistic and cultural expression. He also explored how digital innovation can enhance the visitor experience, positioning museums as interactive and forward-looking institutions.

The event drew a distinguished audience, including foreign ambassadors, former ministers, public figures, and cultural enthusiasts, all gathered to celebrate this new direction for the GEM. Their enthusiastic reception reflects the museum's growing role as a leader in Egypt's cultural and intellectual life.

With“GEM Talks,” the Grand Egyptian Museum is reaffirming its role not only as a guardian of antiquity but as a vibrant forum for contemporary cultural thought. The series is set to become a cornerstone of Egypt's cultural calendar, fostering deeper engagement with the country's heritage while encouraging dialogue that resonates both locally and globally.