Egypt's Al-Sisi Signs New Labour Law, Issues Directives At Labour Day Event

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi attended a Labour Day celebration on Saturday at the Suez Steel Company, where he announced the signing of a new labour law and issued several directives aimed at supporting workers.

During the event in the city of Suez, Sisi also inaugurated the second phase of the Suez Steel Company plant.

Presidential spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy confirmed Al-Sisi had signed the“New Labour Law”. In a speech delivered at the event, Al-Sisi described the legislation as representing“a qualitative leap in the journey of labour rights,” adding that it“guarantees clear gains for workers, consolidates concepts of worker protection and fairness, affirms the rights due to working women, enhances job security guarantees for employees, and complies with international labour charters and agreements”.

In his address, Al-Sisi also directed the government to undertake several measures:



Finalise a draft law concerning domestic workers and conduct a societal dialogue about it.

Expand social protection coverage to include irregular workers and provide benefits upon death.

Implement an initiative for youth skills development through free grants aligned with labour market needs.

Work towards faster resolution of labour cases to ensure workers receive dues promptly. Form a permanent committee to monitor the implementation of the National Employment Strategy upon its launch.

The spokesperson stated the celebration included the screening of a documentary about Egyptian workers,“Generous Hands,” and another film about the Suez Steel Company.

Speeches were also delivered by Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry; Mohamed Gibran, Minister of Labour; and Abdel Moneim El-Gamal, Head of the Egyptian Trade Union Federation, who presented Sisi with the Federation's shield. Rafiq Dow, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Suez Steel Company, also addressed the attendees.

Ambassador El-Shenawy added that Al-Sisi watched presentations via video conference showcasing several new private sector factories and awarded honours to individuals from various labour sectors before inaugurating the steel plant's second phase.

In his speech, Al-Sisi emphasised the state's appreciation for the value of work and the role of workers in development. He noted the choice of Suez for the event was“in appreciation of the active development movement this valiant city is witnessing” and stated that factories established on Egyptian land are“a living witness to the great achievements made by the sons of this nation.” He affirmed the government's commitment to providing training, expanding technical education, and seeking overseas opportunities for Egyptian labour.