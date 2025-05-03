Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
500 Companies To Participate In National Employment Day On Tuesday

2025-05-03 02:09:41
Amman, May 3 (Petra) -Approximately 500 private sector companies have confirmed their participation in the National Employment Day, which the Ministry of Labor is scheduled to organize across the Kingdom's governorates next Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, the ministry's spokesperson Mohammad Zyoud announced.
In a statement on Saturday, Zyoud said these companies will offer a total of about 9,269 vacancies in various fields.
Zyoud noted the "door is still open" for other institutions to take part in the recruitment day, aimed to increase the number of Jordanians hired by the Kingdom's private sector.
Zyoud added that any company wishing to participate should contact the labor directorates in the Kingdom's governorates, calling on job seekers to seize the available vacancies to secure their suitable job opportunities.

