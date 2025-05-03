Jordan, Qatar Talk Telecom, Post Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 3 (Petra) – Head of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), Bassam Sarhan, discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation in the post and telecom fields with Chairman of Qatari Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), Ahmed Al Muslimani, on the sidelines of his participation in the 2nd Arab Postal Leaders' Forum 2025.According to a TRC statement on Saturday, the meeting went over means to enhance joint cooperation in the areas of developing postal and telecom infrastructure, exchanging regulatory expertise, and supporting the digital transformation of postal services.The two sides also stressed the importance of joint coordination to keep pace with "rapid" technological developments and enhance regional integration in the postal and telecom sectors, which would contribute to achieve the two countries' "strategic" goals.The statement noted discussions come within the framework of ongoing efforts to enhance pan-Arab cooperation in the telecom and postal sectors and exchange "successful" expertise and experiences.Additionally, talks seek to support "sustainable" development, enhance role of these vital sectors in the digital economy, and implement initiatives and projects that contribute to develop the two countries' postal and telecom sectors.