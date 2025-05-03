Development Plans For Jordan's Industry Support Programs Secured 3,227 Jobs-Qudah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 3 (Petra) - Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Engineer Yarub Qudah, said implementation of development plans under the Industrial Support and Development Fund's programs contributed to provide 3,227 new job opportunities for Jordanians, marking a 19% increase, including 1,138 jobs for women, representing a growth rate of 25%.In a statement to "Petra" on Saturday, Qudah noted the fund achieved "tangible positive" results in the first round of its programs by enhancing export and development capabilities of Jordanian industrial companies and generating thousands of job opportunities, mainly for women.Qudah pointed out that 368 out of 1,400 companies that applied to receive support benefited during the first round of the fund's four programs, adding that the "highest" percentage of beneficiaries were in the Kingdom's food industries sector.Through its platform, he announced the fund received 1,139 applications for the second round of its programs, accepting 102 companies that applied for the Outcome-Based Incentive Program and 43 others that applied for the Export Credit Guarantee Program.Qudah expects assessment results of the Industrial Modernization and Export Promotion Programs are set to be released during May and June.Qudah revealed exports from participating establishments increased by JOD 118 million, marking a growth rate of 29%, adding that this rise was also reflected in the surge in total sales of beneficiary companies, which grew by JD 533 million, constituting a 28% growth rate.Qudah stated support was reflected in an increase in the total sales of the beneficiary companies, which made an increase of JD533 million, representing a 28% growth.Noting the total cost of the development plans amounted to approximately JD80 million, he said the fund contributed JD41 million, representing 51%, while the private sector provided JD39 million, reflecting a "direct" incentive for the private sector to invest in development.