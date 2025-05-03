403
QU, QFCRA Sign Agreement To Enhance Co-Operation In Finance And Economy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) signed an agreement with the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) to "strengthen co-operation in the exchange of expertise and knowledge in linguistic, cultural, and translation fields within the finance and economy sector."
The agreement was signed by Prof Ibrahim al-Kaabi, Vice-President for Academic Affairs at QU, and Fatma Abdulrahman al-Meer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at QFCRA, in the presence of officials from the two institutions.
The agreement aims to strengthen co-operation between the two parties in developing the language and translation skills of students from the Department of English Literature and Linguistics, in alignment with the requirements in the finance and economy sector. It also aims to establish joint research projects that study linguistic, cultural, and translation challenges in the finance and economy sector through the development of innovative solutions to these challenges.
Additionally, it seeks to encourage the exchange of knowledge and expertise between academics and professionals in the field of finance and economy, benefiting both parties, and to provide internship opportunities for students from the Department of English Literature and Linguistics.
Prof Ibrahim al-Kaabi stated that this co-operation represents an important step towards aligning university education outcomes with labour market needs and opening new horizons between both parties. It also contributes to developing students' capabilities in applied fields that enhance their skills and broaden their professional prospects.
He further emphasised that this agreement comes within QU's commitment to providing an educational environment that keeps pace with economic developments and offers its students opportunities to deepen their knowledge, thereby strengthening their ability to actively participate in national projects that contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision.
Fatma Abdulrahman al-Meer said, "It is an honour to announce our partnership with Qatar University through this agreement. As part of its role under the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, the QFCRA's commitment to promoting financial literacy in Qatar is underscored by our continuous collaboration with our partners in academia.
“This agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening our educational and professional landscapes as we work towards achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030."
