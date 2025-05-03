403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Opec+ Agrees Another Accelerated Oil Output Hike For June
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Opec+ has agreed to accelerate oil production hikes for a second consecutive month, raising output in June by 411,000 barrels per day, the group said Saturday, despite falling prices and expectations of weaker demand.
Following an online meeting lasting just over an hour, the producer group announced the supply increase, saying the fundamentals of the oil market were healthy and inventories were low.
Oil prices fell to a four-year low in April below $60 per barrel after Opec+ announced a bigger-than-expected production boost for May, and as US President Donald Trump's tariffs raised concerns of global economic weakness.
Opec+ sources have said Saudi Arabia is pushing Opec+ to accelerate the unwinding of earlier output cuts to punish fellow members Iraq and Kazakhstan for poor compliance with their production quotas.
The hikes also follow calls from Trump on Opec+ to raise output. Trump will visit Saudi Arabia later in May.
In December, eight Opec+ countries that have been implementing the group's most recent output cut of 2.2mn bpd agreed to gradually phase it out in monthly increases of about 138,000 bpd from April 2025.
The June increase from the eight will take the total combined hike for April, May and June to 960,000 bpd, representing a 44% unwinding of the 2.2mn bpd cut, according to Reuters calculations.
Brent crude futures lost more than 1% on Friday to $61.29 a barrel as traders braced for more oil from Opec+.
Oil prices will fall on Monday due to the Opec+ news amid trade tensions and concerns about economic growth, said UBS's analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
"We continue to call this a 'managed' unwind of cuts and not a fight for market share”, he said.
Reuters reported this week that officials from Saudi Arabia, have briefed allies and industry officials that they are unwilling to prop up oil markets with further supply cuts.
"Compliance again appears to be the key focus, with Kazakhstan and Iraq continuing to miss their compensation targets, alongside Russia to a lesser extent," said Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets.
Kazakhstan defied Opec+ this month when its energy minister said he will prioritise national interests over those of the Opec+ group when deciding on oil production levels. Kazakhstan's April oil output exceeded its Opec+ quota despite a 3% fall.
Opec+, which includes the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies such as Russia, is still cutting output by almost 5mn bpd and many of the cuts are due to remain in place until the end of 2026. The group plans to hold a full ministerial meeting on May 28.
Following an online meeting lasting just over an hour, the producer group announced the supply increase, saying the fundamentals of the oil market were healthy and inventories were low.
Oil prices fell to a four-year low in April below $60 per barrel after Opec+ announced a bigger-than-expected production boost for May, and as US President Donald Trump's tariffs raised concerns of global economic weakness.
Opec+ sources have said Saudi Arabia is pushing Opec+ to accelerate the unwinding of earlier output cuts to punish fellow members Iraq and Kazakhstan for poor compliance with their production quotas.
The hikes also follow calls from Trump on Opec+ to raise output. Trump will visit Saudi Arabia later in May.
In December, eight Opec+ countries that have been implementing the group's most recent output cut of 2.2mn bpd agreed to gradually phase it out in monthly increases of about 138,000 bpd from April 2025.
The June increase from the eight will take the total combined hike for April, May and June to 960,000 bpd, representing a 44% unwinding of the 2.2mn bpd cut, according to Reuters calculations.
Brent crude futures lost more than 1% on Friday to $61.29 a barrel as traders braced for more oil from Opec+.
Oil prices will fall on Monday due to the Opec+ news amid trade tensions and concerns about economic growth, said UBS's analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
"We continue to call this a 'managed' unwind of cuts and not a fight for market share”, he said.
Reuters reported this week that officials from Saudi Arabia, have briefed allies and industry officials that they are unwilling to prop up oil markets with further supply cuts.
"Compliance again appears to be the key focus, with Kazakhstan and Iraq continuing to miss their compensation targets, alongside Russia to a lesser extent," said Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets.
Kazakhstan defied Opec+ this month when its energy minister said he will prioritise national interests over those of the Opec+ group when deciding on oil production levels. Kazakhstan's April oil output exceeded its Opec+ quota despite a 3% fall.
Opec+, which includes the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies such as Russia, is still cutting output by almost 5mn bpd and many of the cuts are due to remain in place until the end of 2026. The group plans to hold a full ministerial meeting on May 28.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment