Range Rover Sport SV Shatters Yas Marina Lap Record
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Range Rover Sport SV has shattered records at Yas Marina Circuit, cementing its place as the fastest SUV and fastest four-door production vehicle ever to lap the iconic track, a statement from Alfardan Premier Motors said.
Setting an outstanding 2:20.405-minute lap time, the high-performance luxury SUV has redefined what's possible in its segment.
The record-breaking run was completed by accomplished Emirati racing driver Saeed al-Mheiri, who unlocked the full potential of Range Rover's most powerful and dynamically capable vehicle to date. The lap, set in standard production specification, underlines the ultimate fusion of performance, capability, and luxury.
At its core, the Range Rover Sport SV's 635PS 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8, with 750nm of torque -the most powerful engine ever fitted to a Range Rover. With 750Nm of torque, it launches from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.
“The Range Rover Sport SV represents the pinnacle of performance and innovation. Breaking the record at Yas Marina Circuit is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of sporting luxury. This achievement cements Range Rover Sport's position as the benchmark for high-performance SUVs, delivering an unrivalled driving experience both on and off the track.” Bruce Robertson, managing director, JLR Mena.
Fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4 tyres, specifically developed to optimise both high-speed handling and everyday usability, the Range Rover Sport SV delivers an unmatched balance of precision, control, and comfort. An optional summer tyre, the Michelin Pilot Sport S5, designed to enhance performance in warmer conditions will be available to customers in the Mena region soon.
A key factor in the record-breaking lap is the revolutionary 6D Dynamics suspension-a world-first hydraulic interlinked system that eliminates the need for traditional anti-roll bars. It actively controls pitch and roll, keeping the SUV near-level during hard acceleration, aggressive cornering, and heavy braking. This innovation ensures supreme stability, agility, and driver confidence, allowing the Range Rover Sport SV to carry more speed through corners while maintaining its legendary refinement.
The industry-first Brembo Carbon Ceramic Braking system, with its 440mm front discs-the largest ever fitted to a production SUV-provides exceptional fade resistance and stopping power, even under extreme track conditions. Paired with exclusive eight-piston Brembo Octyma front calipers, available in Yellow, Red, Carbon Bronze, and Black, the system delivers immediate and precise pedal response, allowing drivers to push the limits with confidence.
Aerodynamically honed, the Range Rover Sport SV cuts a muscular yet refined figure. A carbon fibre bonnet, quad tailpipe finishers, and sculpted bodywork enhance its dynamic capability, while exclusive colour choices ensure a commanding presence. Inside, the SV Performance seats provide exceptional support and comfort along industry-first Body and Soul Seat system introduces haptic vibrations synchronized to music, offering an immersive sensory experience that enhances both well-being and in-car enjoyment.
The Range Rover Sport SV's Yas Marina Circuit record is more than a milestone-it's a statement. It proves that a luxury SUV can excel on the track without compromising capability or refinement.
With its groundbreaking suspension, precision braking system, and world-class engineering, the Range Rover Sport SV redefines the future of high-performance luxury SUVs, the statement added.
