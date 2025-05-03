Serbian President Stable In Hospital After Cutting Short US Trip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Belgrade: Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic was in a stable condition following his admission to a military hospital in Belgrade on Saturday after cutting short a visit to the United States, a doctor said.

The news of Vucic's hospitalisation comes as he faces a widespread protest movement over a deadly accident at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad.

After coming home from the United States without meeting US President Donald Trump following pain in his chest, Vucic "was admitted to the Military Medical Academy immediately after landing" in Belgrade, his office said.

Several hours after his admission, cardiologist Dragan Dincic told journalists that his state was "stable and satisfactory", which should allow him to be discharged within the day.

According to Dincic, who heads the Serbian army's health directorate, Vucic felt "intense chest pain" while in the United States, with American doctors registering a high blood pressure reading.

"The American doctors carried out all the necessary tests, and the president, contrary to their recommendation, decided to return home," he said.

But Dincic said it was unrealistic to expect the president to be able to fully resume his regular activities in the coming days, adding that Vucic had encountered "similar problems" three times in the past 10 years.

Vucic, elected in 2017 following three years as prime minister, was previously hospitalised in 2019 for heart issues.