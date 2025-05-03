Amir Congratulates Australian PM On Re-Election

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Australia HE Anthony Albanese, on his re-election for a second term, wishing him success and for relations between the two countries to continue to develop and grow.

