Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Congratulates Australian PM On Re-Election

2025-05-03 02:00:34
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Australia HE Anthony Albanese, on his re-election for a second term, wishing him success and for relations between the two countries to continue to develop and grow.

