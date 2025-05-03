Strong Northwesterly Winds From Next Tuesday: QMD
Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology issued a strong wind warning for next Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Qatar is expected to be affected by northwesterly winds ranging from fresh to strong starting Tuesday, and continuing until the end of the week.
These winds might cause dust to rise and impede horizontal visibility in some areas, wit marine warnings remaining in effect during this period.
