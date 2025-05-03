Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Strong Northwesterly Winds From Next Tuesday: QMD

Strong Northwesterly Winds From Next Tuesday: QMD


2025-05-03 02:00:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology issued a strong wind warning for next Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Qatar is expected to be affected by northwesterly winds ranging from fresh to strong starting Tuesday, and continuing until the end of the week.

These winds might cause dust to rise and impede horizontal visibility in some areas, wit marine warnings remaining in effect during this period.

MENAFN03052025000063011010ID1109503586

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search