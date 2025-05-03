Unemployment: Vocational Trainings Offer Hope To Parwan Youth

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): A growing number of young people in central Parwan province have started learning vocational and technical education due to limited job opportunities in other sectors.

Among them are many university graduates who, unable to find work in their respective fields, are now pursuing practical skills for employment and self-reliance.

According to the head of Parwan's Department of Labor and Social Affairs, 360 individuals are currently enrolled and undergoing training at the province's vocational center.

Expansion plans are underway, and since the start of Hamal (March), the department has issued work permits to 1,531 young people. Job opportunities for another 500 are expected to be created soon through collaborations with various institutions.

While some young people claim that securing a job still depends on personal connections and influence, the department head firmly denies these allegations.

Experts emphasize the urgent need to align university education with market demands and to strengthen market-driven training initiatives as a long-term strategy to reduce unemployment.

Growing demand for vocational training

Local officials report a significant increase in interest in the six-month vocational training program run by the Department of Labor and Social Affairs.

Mohammad Reza Sahel, head of the Parwan Vocational Training Center, said that in 2023, around 500 individuals applied for training, of them 360 were accepted. He expects this number to grow even further.

“I'm confident that if we announce new enrollment this year, more than 800 people will apply,” he said.“Unfortunately, due to limited capacity, we can still only accommodate 360.”

The center currently offers training in computer literacy, mobile phone repair, and carpentry. Sahel has also proposed the addition of courses in electrical appliance repair and vehicle painting to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to expand the center's offerings.

He estimates that roughly 40% of graduates have become self-sufficient and now earn a living using the skills they learned.

Voices of the unemployed

Many of the young people enrolled at the center say they turned to technical training out of necessity, as their degrees did not translate into employment.

Sayyed Faridun Sadat, 25, a resident of Charikar, graduated in 2019 from the Faculty of Law and Political Science at Takhar University. After years of joblessness, he joined the vocational training center and is now studying computer skills in the hope to secure an income.

“I sat several job exams in different offices,” he said,“but I wasn't selected-probably because I didn't have the right connections.”

Mohammad Nusrat Aslami, 24, from Guzar Balaghil village in central Parwan, holds a degree in general medicine from a private university. However, he claims that the government has not yet conducted the required post-graduation exit exam, leaving him without a formal diploma-and without a chance at employment.

He is now five months into training as a mobile phone repair technician.

“I'm happy I can now repair phones,” he said.“I hope to become self-reliant.”

Rahmatullah Tofan, 26, another Charikar resident, earned a degree in Dari Literature from Parwan University in 2019. Unable to find work, he enrolled in the computer skills course at the vocational center.

“I've applied to several local, international, and government organizations,” he said.“But getting a job often comes down to who you know.”

Despite his frustration, he expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to gain new skills.

Masiullah Amiri, also from Charikar, graduated from high school in 2023 and has been studying mobile phone repair for the past three months.

“I'm happy to be learning this skill,” he said.“I want to improve further and eventually open my own repair shop.”

He urged officials to expand vocational training programs to accommodate more youth.

Allegations, expanding opportunities

Qudratullah Zakir, director of the Parwan Department of Labor and Social Affairs, strongly refuted claims that personal connections are required to obtain jobs in government or other sectors.

“This is mere propaganda,” he said, stressing that unemployment is a global issue-not confined to Afghanistan or Parwan.

Zakir noted that while many young people were employed in the army and police under the previous government, some have since lost their jobs. However, he claimed that overall unemployment has not increased and may have actually declined over the past year.

“Our office has issued 1,531 work permits since the beginning of Hamal,” he said.“Many of those individuals have already joined the workforce.”

He added that over 100 youth have found employment in plumbing and tailoring after completing vocational training. Graduates receive certificates that are recognized both nationally and internationally, which he says help them secure work in or outside Afghanistan.

Zakir also highlighted ongoing collaboration with domestic and international organizations to create more job opportunities. He announced that employment arrangements for an additional 500 young people are expected soon.

Conclusion: Calls for market-driven education

Economic expert Mohammad Muqtasid Siddiqi says the surge in university graduates turning to vocational centers reflects a changing mindset among Afghan youth-a shift from academic credentials to practical, income-generating skills.

He argued that this trend underscores the misalignment between university education and labor market demands in the country.

“From an economic perspective, investing in vocational training and expanding skill development centers can serve as a viable medium-term solution to unemployment and a boost for the local economy,” Siddiqi said.

However, he stressed that for these programs to be effective, training center capacity must be expanded, education quality must be improved, and strong links must be built between training and actual job markets.

“These goals require serious attention and support from the government, as well as from national and international partners,” he concluded.

