IPL 2025: Our Destiny Is In Our Hands, Says KKR All-Rounder Powell Ahead Of RR Clash

Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) Placed seventh in the points table with nine points from 10 games, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are in a tight spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, needing to do a lot in their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Rovman Powell expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back as they prepare to face Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

"It's a position that we did not want to find ourselves in at the start of the competition, but once our destiny is still in our own hands, and it's a good place to be," Powell said, acknowledging the pressure of needing to win their remaining matches.

The West Indian power-hitter emphasised the importance of focus and strategy: "We can't look at the realistic picture at the end. We have to look at it one game at a time. And our opponent for the next one is the Rajasthan Royals, so we have to try our best against them."

When asked about KKR's batting inconsistency in IPL 2025, Powell admitted it has been a challenge but noted signs of improvement. "It's an exciting batting unit. We scored 200 on a few occasions, and a lot of our batters haven't done what they want to do. So it's just for us, each and every game, to keep on getting better."

Powell also highlighted the crucial role of experienced overseas players in guiding younger teammates through high-pressure situations. "For us as overseas guys who have played more cricket around the world, who have been in these positions a lot more, it's important for us to guide them and show them that it's still normal cricket."

On the possibility of captain Ajinkya Rahane's availability after a recent injury, Powell shared positive news: "He has shown progressive improvement over the last few days. Those are good signs going into tomorrow. It's important for us to have him-he's our captain, he's been one of our batters who have been a shining light throughout the competition."

As KKR fights to stay in playoff contention, Powell remains optimistic: "We all know that the IPL is won by the team that finds momentum at the back end of the competition, and if we can do that, we give ourselves the best chance of being champions."