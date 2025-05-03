Adding Cargo Compartments To Metro Trains Will Boost Business Efficiency: Manohar Lal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Union Minister Manohar Lal on Saturday said that adding cargo compartments to metro trains will enhance business efficiency for the urban working class.

Speaking at the 31st Foundation Day of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Bharat Mandapam here, the minister highlighted the significant role that Delhi Metro plays in the daily life of the common citizen.

He emphasised that easy, reliable, and safe mobility is the fundamental right of every citizen, and that urban transport systems like the Delhi Metro have become an indispensable part of urban living.

Looking ahead, the minister underlined that by 2047, nearly 50 per cent of India's population will reside in urban areas, making it imperative to plan and strengthen urban mobility infrastructure today.

He shared a visionary idea of adding cargo compartments to metro trains, enabling small businessmen, vendors, and hawkers to seamlessly transport their goods across the city - a step that would save time, reduce energy consumption, and enhance business efficiency for the urban working class.

Furthermore, Manohar Lal emphasised the need to integrate green and renewable energy solutions in metro operations, aligning with the nation's sustainable development goals.

He reiterated that metro systems will be the lifeline of every city in India, and their continued expansion and modernisation is key to building smart, inclusive, and future-ready urban centres.

During the programme, DMRC's annual awards were presented to individuals and teams for their exemplary contributions to the organisation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also congratulated Delhi Metro on the occasion.

“The place that Delhi Metro has made in the hearts of the people, it is indeed nothing less than the lifeline. There is a 'feel good factor' when a passenger enters the Delhi Metro. They keep it clean, and they follow the rules as well. There has been a behavioural change," she said during her address.

-IANS

na/