Illuminate NYS Landmarks For Fallen Firefighters

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 15 State landmarks will be illuminated red on the evening of May 3 in honor of Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.

“New York will never forget the sacrifice, bravery, and selfless commitment of the brave men and women we honor this Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend,” Governor Hochul said. “We stand with the families and loved ones of the fallen, and with all New Yorkers who put their lives on the line every day, running towards danger to keep our communities safe.”

Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters is recognized nationally to honor the fallen and their families and to recognize National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

Sunday, May 4th is International Firefighter's Day, a day to recognize the dedication, bravery, and commitment of firefighters who work tirelessly to protect lives and property. It is also a time to remember and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Coinciding with this significant day is the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony, held at the U.S. Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Among those being honored this year is Chief Thomas Wutz from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, who succumbed to an illness related to his participation in the Office's response to the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “We offer our heartfelt thanks to Chief Wutz for his service and his selfless dedication to his community as he is honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony. Those who choose a life of service in firefighting embody bravery and courage as they face the daily challenges of their profession. We are grateful to all of those who do this work and everything that they do to protect us.”

State Fire Administrator James Cable said ,“New York State's firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect their communities. We remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and were lost in the line of duty.”

Landmarks to be lit include:



1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The“Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal Moynihan Train Hall

