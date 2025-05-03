Bangladesh: Focus On Khaleda Zia's Son As Pressure Mounts On Yunus To Hold Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, May 3 (IANS) Discussions in Bangladesh are swirling around the potential return of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, the Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who is "actively considering" to lead the outfit on home soil.

Rahman, who has been leading the BNP from London, is also at the crossroads. Having recently been acquitted in major cases, including the August 21 grenade attack, he faces minimal legal hurdles to return. Analysts reckon that he may possibly be testing waters in the political turbulence of the Bangladeshi politics under the present Yunus administration, which is under pressure to deliver on its promised reforms and to hold elections.

BNP wants an urgent election this year and has threatened to hold street protests if they are delayed further asserting that long-term reforms should be carried out under an elected government. The core question remains whether Rahman can provide leadership in politically turbulent times in Bangladesh. Bangladesh had been seeking transition into a more prosperous and moderate Islamic nation till the collapse of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August, last year.

Meanwhile, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is expected to return to Bangladesh from London on Sunday or Monday, depending on the availability of a special air ambulance. Efforts are underway to arrange the air ambulance, and if successful, she will return on Sunday. Otherwise, she may fly back on a scheduled Bangladesh Biman flight the following day.

According to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Zia will be accompanied by her two daughters-in-law Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Shamila Rahman Sithi.

Separately, BNP has sent a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) asking to "ensure security" of Zubaida Rahman, the wife of Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, upon her arrival in Bangladesh.

As per the letter, Zubaida Rahman will stay at her father's house in Dhanmondi and "there is a security threat to her life as a member of the Zia family and wife of Tarique Rahman".

Signed by Khaleda's private secretary ABM Abdus Sattar on April 30, the letter outlines a four-layer security arrangement. It includes armed security personnel, police escort with vehicles, a police guard at home, and the installation of archways at the residence.

Political opponents say that Tarique Rahman is risking his wife's well being and using her as "a human shield" to check whether it will be safe for him to return to the political culture of violence in Bangladesh's party system.

It may be mentioned that Khaleda Zia was sentenced to prison for seven years and fined Tk 1 million in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case on October 29, 2018. She was imprisoned at the Central Jail in Old Dhaka.

After the Sheikh Hasina government was toppled by the so-called student-led mass movement on August 5, Khaleda was released by President Mohammed Shahabuddin through an executive order. The court later quashed her jail sentences, as well.