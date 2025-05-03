Attorney General Jackley Confirms DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting In Fall River County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)Friday, May 2, 2025

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of the Fall River County Sheriff's Office, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Friday, May 2, 2025.

Friday morning's incident involved the Oglala Sioux Tribal Police and occurred during a vehicle pursuit that started on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and traveled into Fall River County. One person received non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured.

“Authorities are searching for the suspect who is still at-large in Nebraska, and there is no known threat to the public in South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley.“Our first priority is to apprehend the suspect without further incident, and then DCI will investigate the portion of the incident that occurred in South Dakota.”

The DCI is being assisted by the FBI, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Fall River County Sheriff's Office. The Oglala Sioux Tribal Police are cooperating with the investigation.

In its investigation, DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and review all video cameras from the area. After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a shooting summary in the case.

This is the second Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota this year.

