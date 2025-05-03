Storm, Hail Lash Parts Of Rajasthan; Mercury Slides 10 Degrees C In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 3 (IANS) The weather took a sudden turn across Rajasthan as storms and hail lashed parts of Rajasthan while the mercury slid by 10 degrees Celsius in Jaipur on Saturday.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for 12 districts on May 4.

An official of the department said that this sudden change in weather brought much-needed relief from the heat in many parts of the state.

He added that cities like Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, and Ajmer experienced storms in the afternoon, followed by cloud cover and light drizzle in some areas.

The official said that the temperature in the city was around 35°C by 2:30 PM. However, by 4:30 PM, it had dropped to 25.7°C - a decrease of over 9 degrees in just two hours.

He said that a dust storm swept through the city, followed by light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several areas.

The Met Department of Saturday evening issued orange alert in Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Bharatpur and nearby places and asked people to stay alert in case of lightning and rains On May 2, early morning storms and overcast skies were observed in eastern Rajasthan districts such as Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, and Jhunjhunu.

Meanwhile, the winds continued throughout the day in the northern districts, helping to moderate the heat.

The official said that Pilani recorded the lowest maximum temperature in the state on May 2 at just 31.5°C. Hanumangarh also saw relatively mild weather, with a maximum temperature of 31.9°C. Other notable temperatures included Jhunjhunu: 33.9 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 34.9 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 34.8 degrees Celsius, Alwar 32.5 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 36.9 degrees Celsius, Sikar: 37.5 degrees Celsius, Churu: 36.2 degrees Celsius, Karauli: 35.4 degrees Celsius, Dausa 35.4 degrees Celsius and Jaipur 35.5 degrees Celsius.

The official said that with more rainfall expected, residents are advised to stay alert and follow updates from the Meteorological Department.