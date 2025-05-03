Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelenskyy Confirms Arrival of More F-16 Jets

2025-05-03 10:52:33
(MENAFN) Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that F-16 combat aircraft are currently stationed in Ukraine, with additional units anticipated soon.

This revelation followed a conference centered on enhancing the nation’s aerial defense systems.

“We discussed all the key issues: the F-16s that are already in Ukraine, the F-16s we expect in the near future, and the systemic solutions that will help us prepare and use our military aviation more effectively,” Zelenskyy stated on X.

He conveyed appreciation to every ally bolstering Ukraine’s air capabilities.

As Russian forces push forward, Ukraine has consistently urged Western nations to provide cutting-edge weaponry, notably extended-range missiles and F-16 fighters.

The Ukrainian Air Force last received a shipment of F-16 jets in March.

