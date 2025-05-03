403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British Premier Describes Local Election Results as ‘disappointing’
(MENAFN) British Premier Keir Starmer on Friday conceded his party had faced challenges in the municipal elections, after outcomes indicated progress for Reform UK, a conservative populist group.
Reform UK achieved a landmark victory in a parliamentary by-election, narrowly surpassing Labour in Runcorn and Helsby by just six votes—marking the narrowest margin in contemporary by-election history.
Sarah Pochin, representing the party, boosted Reform’s vote percentage by over 20 percent to secure the constituency, delivering a notable setback to Labour’s recent political momentum.
In a conversation with the media, Starmer remarked: “The message I take out of these elections is that we need to go further and we need to go faster on the change that people want to see.”
He also commented that the “tough decisions” included in the budget are now “starting to bear fruit.”
Though Labour successfully retained three mayoral posts, Starmer conceded that the overall performance was “disappointing.”
Inside the Labour Party, internal dissent is growing. Left-leaning MP Kim Johnson voiced concern on social media in reaction to the Runcorn outcome.
“Runcorn is a warning we can’t ignore. Voters want change—and if we don’t offer it with bold, hopeful policies that rebuild trust, the far right will,” she stated.
Reform UK achieved a landmark victory in a parliamentary by-election, narrowly surpassing Labour in Runcorn and Helsby by just six votes—marking the narrowest margin in contemporary by-election history.
Sarah Pochin, representing the party, boosted Reform’s vote percentage by over 20 percent to secure the constituency, delivering a notable setback to Labour’s recent political momentum.
In a conversation with the media, Starmer remarked: “The message I take out of these elections is that we need to go further and we need to go faster on the change that people want to see.”
He also commented that the “tough decisions” included in the budget are now “starting to bear fruit.”
Though Labour successfully retained three mayoral posts, Starmer conceded that the overall performance was “disappointing.”
Inside the Labour Party, internal dissent is growing. Left-leaning MP Kim Johnson voiced concern on social media in reaction to the Runcorn outcome.
“Runcorn is a warning we can’t ignore. Voters want change—and if we don’t offer it with bold, hopeful policies that rebuild trust, the far right will,” she stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment