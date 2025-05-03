403
Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 52,495
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Saturday that the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 52,495 since the start of Israel's war in October 2023, which it described as a genocidal war.
In a statement, the ministry detailed that Israeli attacks in the past 48 hours resulted in the deaths of 77 individuals and injuries to another 275. This brings the total number of wounded to 118,366 since the beginning of the Israeli offensive.
The ministry further emphasized the dire situation on the ground, stating, "Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them."
Following the resumption of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip on March 18, after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in January, an additional 2,396 people have been killed and 6,325 injured, according to the ministry's figures.
The ongoing conflict has drawn significant international scrutiny. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Furthermore, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice concerning its actions in the Palestinian enclave.
