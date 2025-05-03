This Abandoned Home Might Just Save Kashmir's Climate



By Ir. S. Wani and Dr. K. M. N. Saquib Wani

It was a quiet summer afternoon in 2024 when we reached Vevan, a remote mountain village tucked deep into Kashmir's Bandipora district. We had come as engineers, hoping to learn from the land. But what stopped us in our tracks wasn't a new building or some eye-catching innovation. It was an old, broken mud house, abandoned and half-swallowed by wild grass.

The roof had caved in. Wooden beams, once solid and proud, were now warped and splintered. The mud walls were scarred with water damage. No one lived there anymore, but it was clear that someone once had.

We stood there for a long time, quietly taking it in.

That house, built entirely from local materials-earth, straw, timber-was more than a structure. It was a memory of how people once built homes in tune with the land and climate. Warm in winter, cool in summer. Designed for survival. It blended into the landscape so seamlessly, it might not even show up on a satellite map.

Read Also Srinagar's Housing Crunch? Srinagar's Housing Strain: Can The City Keep Up With Its People?

Now, it sat in ruins, surrounded by cement homes with metal-sheet roofs. These new constructions didn't feel like they belonged.

As we walked through Vevan, we saw more of these modern houses. They were built fast, designed to last, but often poorly insulated and miserably cold in winter. The kind of cold that seeps into your bones because the house traps none of the heat. Firewood becomes a lifeline. Warmth escapes before it can settle.

This wasn't just about one village. Across Kashmir's high-altitude regions, traditional homes are disappearing. And with them, an entire way of living that worked-quietly, efficiently-for generations.

We've often asked ourselves: how did we get here?

Some of it comes down to perception. Concrete is seen as modern, a sign of progress. Mud? That's old. Poor. Fragile. But we know that's not the whole story. Mud homes do need care. The one in Vevan likely failed because the roof wasn't waterproofed properly. Once the rain got in, the wooden beams started to rot. Add the weight of snow, and collapse becomes inevitable.

But what if we didn't abandon these homes-what if we improved them?

In our research, we've seen promising alternatives. Bio-bricks, for instance-made with plant-based enzymes or microbes-are low-carbon, self-healing and long-lasting. Rammed earth and cob construction techniques use local materials and offer natural insulation. Green roofs, recycled timber, living walls-these aren't buzzwords. They're workable ideas that could transform rural housing.

Sustainability isn't just about buildings. It's how people live inside them. Imagine homes with rainwater harvesting, off-grid solar power, composting systems, and reused construction debris that becomes the base for roads or retaining walls. It's not only doable, it's desperately needed in places like Vevan, where services are few and terrain makes transport difficult.

This also speaks to something bigger. India's sustainability goals and the push for Atmanirbhar Bharat-a self-reliant nation-can't succeed without including places like Vevan. That's where institutions like SKUAST-Kashmir and SKS Group B.V. come in. One leads critical research in agriculture and environmental science. The other builds green infrastructure around the world. Together, we're trying to connect the dots between traditional wisdom and modern sustainability.

But none of this matters if people don't see the value in what's being lost. In Vevan, the broken house is a cautionary tale, but also a kind of blueprint.

Before we left, we documented the site. Took photos, sketched out the structure, made notes about the materials. Not for nostalgia. For understanding. That house, even in its brokenness, had lasted decades with minimal input.

Can we say the same for many of the new homes being built?

The answer to Kashmir's housing crisis won't come from a single technology or policy. It will come from remembering what worked, and adapting it to what we need now. That's how sustainability grows: slowly, thoughtfully, and from the ground up.

The mud house in Vevan couldn't survive. But its story might help the next one stand a little longer.

Ir. S. Wani is a green building expert with SKS Group B.V., Netherlands. Dr. K. M. N. Saquib Wani teaches environmental engineering at NIT Srinagar and researches sustainability at SKUAST Kashmir.