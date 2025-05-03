Press Freedom Center At National Press Club Petitions UN Working Group For Arbitrary Detention On Behalf Of RFE/RL Reporter Nika Novak Held In Siberia

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Mike Balsamo, president of the National Press Club, on an important legal action taken by the Club's Press Freedom Center in the case of Nika Novak, a reporter for Radio Free Europe currently being held in jail in Siberia:

"Today, on World Press Freedom Day, we are announcing that the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club, with the support of its pro bono attorneys at Covington & Burling LLP, have submitted a petition with the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on behalf of Nika Novak calling for her immediate release.

Miss Novak was the first person arrested under Russia's revised Article 275.1, which has led to a heightened crackdown on speech and dissent in Russia, particularly against journalists reporting on the war with Ukraine.

Our partners at Covington did an outstanding job preparing this petition and received significant help from interested parties along the way.

Miss Novak was sleeping at her mother's home in the early morning hours of December 25, 2023, when she was arrested without warrant. We again ask that Miss Novak be released immediately and without conditions. She is a journalist, and journalism is not a crime.

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention comprises five independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council. Once they have agreed to accept a petition, it may take six weeks or more before they announce a finding. That process is now underway. We look forward to a positive outcome.

We are grateful to Covington & Burling for their efforts in drafting the petition, which will show the world that Miss Novak's detention is arbitrary and make a compelling case for her release."

