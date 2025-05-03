Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Kind Of Films He Likes To Watch The Most

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan has been engaging in impactful conversations about the potential of Indian cinema, cultural impact, and growing connectivity across global platforms during the ongoing WAVES Summit 2025.

Speaking with Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, Saif opened up about what kinds of films and content attract him the most.

The 'Jewel Thief' actor stated,“I like historical films. Maybe films about other cultures, maybe Japanese. I am also very excited to see our culture on the big screens. The Mahabharata is the greatest story ever told, it's one of our great epics. I also like to watch massive war scenes, bringing life, history, and a past that is related to books. I would like to see that kind of atmosphere in movies. And I feel the long-form streaming format is just perfect for it.”

Saif also expressed how the WAVES Summit is a prominent space for broader opportunities that connect creators and collaborators to take entertainment to the next level.

“I think it's a fantastic platform and a wonderful initiative by the Prime Minister, by the IB Ministry (Information and Broadcasting), FICCI, and everybody involved. And I am very excited - the thing is connectivity, to connect not only internationally, but even our country. To connect the dots between North and South, and if we connect together, we have so many wonderful stories to tell. We have the best stories in the world to tell. Our film industry is so popular internationally, and we have much love. And I would like to see it go to the next level, and this is a wonderful platform for that." he stated.

Claiming that there is a lot of untapped talent in India, he added,“It's about collaborations and it's also about giving opportunities inside our country because there is so much untapped talent and that's the most exciting thing. I think this is a one-of-its-kind Summit, so we're all very excited to see what happens."