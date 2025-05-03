Philippines Slams China For Spreading Disinformation On Sandy Cay

MENAFN - IANS) Manila, May 3 (IANS) The Philippines on Saturday slammed China for resorting to disinformation activities around Sandy Cay, emphasising that the area was an integral part of its territory.

"The alleged seizure of Pag-asa Cay 2 (Sandy Cay), an integral part of the Philippine national territory in the West Philippine Sea, was a clear example of the disinformation activities of the Chinese government, where it made it appear that China has effective control of the cay by displaying its flag and conducting waste collection," National Maritime Council (NMC) of the Philippines said in a statement.

It further stated that the Chinese government, through its state-controlled media, is sowing disinformation to "mislead its people and the international community about the continuing illegality of its activities in the West Philippine Sea".

"The Philippines is firm in protecting its vast maritime domain, and is unwavering in fighting false allegations that detract from the country's lawful exercise of its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction," the NMC added.

The maritime council accused China of degradation of the environment around Pag-asa Island and its cays. It stated that constant illegal swarming of Chinese vessels in the area and the damaging impact of China's massive artificial island-building in Zamora Reef (Subi Reef), a low-tide elevation that forms part of the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island and its cays, caused environmental damages," state media Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

"The Philippines will consistently pursue peaceful means for resolving disputes and constructive approaches to managing differences, while also continuing its lawful and routine activities in the West Philippine Sea, consistent with its maritime entitlements under international law," the NMC said.

The Philippines claims that Sandy Cay falls within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), while China lays claim to the maritime feature, calling it Tiexian Jiao.

Recently, countering China's narrative, the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine National Police-Maritime Group conducted a routine visit to Sandy Cay and the surrounding waters of Cay 1 and Cay 3, PNA reported.

Earlier this week, the Philippines condemned the latest Chinese activities around Sandy Cay, emphasising that the area is part of Philippine territory and no Chinese provocation will change that.

Chinese personnel reportedly raised a Chinese flag and conducted inspection activities on Sandy Cay.

Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Philippines, Romualdez, termed the Chinese actions "desperate and cheap stunts" designed to mislead and bolster illegitimate claims.

"I call on China: Cease these reckless provocations. Respect international law. Stop these cheap stunts," he added.

Chinese activities in the South China Sea have been a growing cause of concern for many Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines.

China makes sweeping claims of sovereignty over the South China Sea, which has untapped natural resources, including oil and natural gas. The relations between the Philippines and China have nosedived due to Beijing's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.