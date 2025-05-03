403
Kuwait Elected Vice Chairman Of Arab Cooperative Union Until 2029
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 3 (KUNA) -- Vice Chairman of Kuwait Cooperative Societies' Union Talal Al-Kashti has been elected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Cooperative Union for a four-year term.
In a press statement received by KUNA on Saturday, Al-Kashti said that Kuwait's achievement came during the union's elections, with the participation of several representatives of prominent cooperative organizations in Arab countries.
During the meeting, Dr. Ahmad Abdulzaher was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors and Minister Plenipotentiary Hamdi Ahmad was elected Secretary-General.
They also selected the Union's Support Office, which included Chairman of the Boards of Saudi Cooperative Societies, Dr. Abdulmalik Al-Tuwaijri, the Vice Chairman of the Kuwaiti Arab Cooperative Union, Talal Al-Kashti, and the Director General of the Arab Cooperative Union in Jordan, Abdulfattah Al-Khattab.
Kuwait's victory would reflect the country's pioneering role in supporting Arab cooperative action and promoting economic and social integration among member states, Al-Kashti said.
He added that it would also be a responsibility towards unifying efforts and strengthening economic and social cooperation among member states, pointing to the importance of coordination with the Council of Arab Economic Unity.
Al-Kashti pointed to the strategic digital transformation the cooperative sector in Kuwait is witnessing, redefining its role in supporting the national economy and enhancing food security through a unified digital infrastructure that enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and improves the consumer experience.
The Arab Cooperative Union, established in Baghdad in 1981, is one of the specialized Arab unions emerging from the Council of Arab Economic Unity, affiliated with the League of Arab States, and currently headquartered in Cairo.
Its membership includes Arab organizations, unions, associations, and bodies working in the field of cooperation from Kuwait, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, Palestine, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. (end)
