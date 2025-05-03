Primebiome: The Doctor-Endorsed Skin-Gut Gummies Backed By Science For Women

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Revolutionary Daily Gummy That Combines Gut Health and Skin Support Backed by Doctors and Real Science-Designed to Help Women Beat Bloating, Breakouts, and Fatigue from Within

Denver, May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Introduction to Women's Skin-Gut Health Needs

The Modern Woman's Hidden Wellness Struggles

Women today face a unique blend of internal health challenges that often go unnoticed or untreated. From chronic bloating, irregular digestion, and skin breakouts to unexplained fatigue and mood swings, many of these issues trace back to one surprisingly under-discussed source: the gut.

The gut microbiome, an ecosystem of trillions of bacteria living in your digestive tract, plays a critical role in overall wellness. More recently, research has uncovered what many are calling the " skin-gut connection "-the intricate relationship between your digestive health and your skin's appearance. Disruption in this axis can result in inflammation, acne, dull complexion, and even hormonal imbalance symptoms.

Why Common Solutions Often Fail

Most women turn to topical skincare, diet trends, or generic probiotics to solve these issues. Unfortunately, these solutions rarely address the root cause. What's missing is a unified, science-backed solution that nurtures both gut and skin from within-one that's tailored to women's biology and wellness needs.

Enter PrimeBiomeTM

This is where PrimeBiomeTM enters the picture: a next-generation, doctor-endorsed daily gummy designed to help women rebalance their inner gut ecosystem while supporting healthy, radiant skin. It's a skin-gut formula created with modern women's needs in mind-no messy routines, no synthetic additives, just clean, functional nutrition.

The concept of“beauty from within” has gained serious momentum in both wellness and skincare communities, and PrimeBiome is perfectly positioned at the intersection of this movement and the latest in gut microbiome science.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Results may vary depending on individual health factors.

Introduction to Women's Skin-Gut Health Needs

The Modern Woman's Hidden Wellness Struggles

Women today face a unique blend of internal health challenges that often go unnoticed or untreated. From chronic bloating, irregular digestion, and skin breakouts to unexplained fatigue and mood swings, many of these issues trace back to one surprisingly under-discussed source: the gut.

The gut microbiome, an ecosystem of trillions of bacteria living in your digestive tract, plays a critical role in overall wellness. More recently, research has uncovered what many are calling the "skin-gut connection"-the intricate relationship between your digestive health and your skin's appearance. Disruption in this axis can result in inflammation, acne, dull complexion, and even hormonal imbalance symptoms.

Why Common Solutions Often Fail

Most women turn to topical skincare, diet trends, or generic probiotics to solve these issues. Unfortunately, these solutions rarely address the root cause. What's missing is a unified, science-backed solution that nurtures both gut and skin from within-one that's tailored to women's biology and wellness needs.

Enter PrimeBiomeTM

This is where PrimeBiome enters the picture: a next-generation, doctor-endorsed daily gummy designed to help women rebalance their inner gut ecosystem while supporting healthy, radiant skin. It's a skin-gut formula created with modern women's needs in mind-no messy routines, no synthetic additives, just clean, functional nutrition.

The concept of“beauty from within” has gained serious momentum in both wellness and skincare communities, and PrimeBiome is perfectly positioned at the intersection of this movement and the latest in gut microbiome science.

Top 5 Pain Points Women Experience Daily (And Why They're Not Getting Better)

1. Digestive Discomfort and Bloating

Bloating is one of the most common yet overlooked wellness complaints among women. Despite trying elimination diets, detox teas, or probiotics that promise quick results, many continue to struggle with post-meal discomfort, unpredictable bowel movements, and abdominal pressure. This isn't just a food issue-it's often rooted in an unbalanced microbiome that isn't processing nutrients efficiently.

2. Hormonal Skin Breakouts and Fluctuations

Many women experience breakouts in cycles, often tied to their hormonal shifts throughout the month. Even with a consistent skincare routine, these blemishes return like clockwork. This persistent cycle can be frustrating, especially when skin is treated externally but internal imbalances remain unresolved. The gut plays a key role in metabolizing hormones, which directly impacts skin behavior.

3. Fatigue and Brain Fog

Waking up tired, struggling to stay alert during the day, or feeling mentally foggy isn't always a sleep issue. It often links back to poor nutrient absorption and inflammation triggered by a disrupted gut environment. A sluggish digestive system can affect everything from energy levels to clarity of thought, especially when your body isn't getting the nourishment it needs efficiently.

4. Mood Swings and Stress Sensitivity

Emotional fluctuations are often dismissed as normal hormonal reactions, but they can also be signs of deeper gut health imbalances. Serotonin and dopamine-two major mood regulators-are largely produced in the gut. If the microbiome isn't balanced, these neurotransmitters may not function as intended, leaving you more vulnerable to irritability, anxiety, and low resilience to stress.

5. Frustration with One-Dimensional Solutions

From topical skincare and probiotics to elimination diets and meditation apps, many women find themselves patching individual symptoms without ever achieving full-body balance. The lack of a single solution that treats skin and digestion together often leads to burnout, wasted money, and unmet wellness goals. What's needed is a truly integrative approach that supports both systems at once.

The Hidden Connection

These five pain points often seem unrelated on the surface, but they frequently stem from the same source: an imbalanced gut microbiome. Recognizing this connection is the first step to meaningful, lasting change. A solution that targets the root cause-rather than masking the symptoms-can offer much-needed relief and whole-body rejuvenation.

Take charge of your skin and gut health with one simple daily step. PrimeBiome offers targeted, doctor-endorsed support designed specifically for women. If you're ready to move beyond surface-level fixes and start feeling better from within, visit the official site and order your first bottle today.

What Makes PrimeBiome a Breakthrough Skin-Gut Supplement for Women

Designed for the Modern Female Body

PrimeBiome isn't just another probiotic or skin supplement. It was formulated with a woman's unique physiological needs in mind. From hormonal cycles and stress sensitivity to digestion and inflammation, the product is structured to offer a dual-action solution that supports both gut health and skin clarity in one simple gummy.

Unlike generic solutions, PrimeBiome doesn't treat the gut and skin as separate concerns. It works at the intersection of the two, addressing the root of issues like breakouts, bloating, and fatigue rather than masking symptoms temporarily.

Synergistic Support: Gut, Skin, and Beyond

What makes PrimeBiome stand out is its intentional blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and plant-based compounds known to support microbial balance and skin resilience. Rather than overloading the body with isolated ingredients, this formula emphasizes harmony-helping good bacteria flourish while soothing inflammatory triggers.

This isn't a quick-fix detox or trendy beauty booster. It's a steady, foundational supplement meant for daily use, helping create long-term change by restoring internal balance that reflects outwardly in your skin and mood.

Backed by Science and Trusted by Experts

PrimeBiome was developed in line with emerging science around the microbiome's influence on immune response, hormonal regulation, nutrient absorption, and skin integrity. With support from practitioners who understand both internal medicine and dermatology, the supplement sits at the crossroads of modern research and practical everyday wellness.

Every ingredient serves a dual purpose-supporting core biological functions while feeding and balancing the microbiota that govern digestion, skin behavior, and overall vitality. The result is a product that simplifies women's health support, cutting through the clutter of multiple pills, serums, and powders.

A Clean, Effective Choice

With growing awareness around ingredient safety and sustainability, PrimeBiome's clean-label formulation avoids unnecessary additives, fillers, or synthetic dyes. The gummies are created to meet high manufacturing standards, aligning with the values of women seeking transparency and quality in their wellness products.

The product's balance of convenience, effectiveness, and holistic support is what makes it more than just another supplement-it's a wellness ally designed to support you from the inside out.

Ingredient Spotlight: What's Inside PrimeBiome?

Probiotic Power: Bacillus Coagulans

At the heart of PrimeBiome is Bacillus coagulans, a well-researched probiotic strain known for its stability and ability to survive stomach acid. Unlike many probiotics that break down before reaching the gut, this spore-forming strain can make it to the intestines intact, where it may support microbial balance and digestive regularity. Its presence helps promote a healthier environment for nutrient absorption and overall digestive comfort.

Prebiotic Fuel: Inulin

Inulin is a prebiotic fiber that nourishes the good bacteria already present in your gut. By feeding these beneficial microbes, inulin helps amplify the effects of Bacillus coagulans, creating a synergistic microbiome boost. A well-fed gut ecosystem can better regulate digestion, immune activity, and even skin clarity-all without the need for extreme dietary changes.

Herbal Support: Babchi (Psoralea corylifolia)

Babchi, a traditional Ayurvedic herb, is included for its potential skin-supportive properties. Though widely used in herbal systems for its effect on skin tone and texture, modern blends like PrimeBiome include it as a gentle adaptogen to encourage resilience in both gut and skin systems. Its antioxidant content adds further value for those seeking a holistic defense against oxidative stress and environmental irritants.

Detoxifying Agents: Dandelion Root

Dandelion root is another botanical ingredient featured in PrimeBiome's formulation. Known for its support of liver and digestive health, dandelion may help the body manage bloating and water retention while aiding natural detoxification pathways. A clean gut environment lays the groundwork for healthier skin expression, making dandelion a smart inclusion.

Other Functional Botanicals

Depending on the final product formulation, PrimeBiome may also include other plant-based ingredients that contribute to microbiome stability and skin wellness. These could include additional adaptogens, antioxidants, or polyphenols that work quietly to reduce irritation and inflammation from the inside out.

Tired of bloating, breakouts, and fatigue that never seem to go away? PrimeBiome was formulated to support the gut-skin connection and help women restore internal balance naturally. Make it part of your daily wellness routine-order now while supplies are available.

Synergy Over Saturation

Rather than overwhelming the body with dozens of isolated compounds, PrimeBiome focuses on key ingredients that work in harmony. Each component is selected for its ability to amplify the performance of the others, making the entire formula greater than the sum of its parts.

This intentional balance avoids common formulation mistakes-like too much fiber, underperforming strains, or inactive herbal extracts-and instead delivers a clean, efficient blend that supports real wellness outcomes.







Real Women, Real Stories: Testimonials and Results

Finding Relief After Years of Frustration

For many women, PrimeBiome has become a turning point after years of trying different diets, skincare products, and supplements without lasting results. One common theme among testimonials is the sense of relief-not just from physical symptoms like bloating and breakouts, but from the emotional toll of always chasing solutions that don't deliver.

Several users have shared that within just a few weeks, they began noticing less digestive discomfort, more consistent energy throughout the day, and a clearer, calmer complexion. These shifts often came after a long history of trial-and-error with probiotics that lacked staying power or skincare products that treated symptoms instead of the source.

More: Prime Biome Reviews (2025)

A Simpler, More Sustainable Routine

Many women appreciate that PrimeBiome doesn't require an overhaul of their entire lifestyle. Instead, it fits seamlessly into their daily routine. Unlike powders or capsules that are hard to remember or unpleasant to take, the gummy format makes daily use feel easy and consistent.

What stands out in many reviews is the surprise at how something so simple could help them feel better in multiple areas of their life. For some, it was fewer cravings and better digestion. For others, it was smoother skin or even more stable moods during monthly hormonal shifts.

Testimonials Reflecting Diverse Wellness Journeys

Women in different life stages-from college students to mothers and postmenopausal women-have reported benefits tailored to their unique needs. Some shared stories of regaining control over emotional eating triggered by gut imbalances, while others reported feeling more confident in their appearance after years of struggling with breakouts and skin irritation.

Even those skeptical of“beauty from within” supplements found that PrimeBiome offered more than just surface-level results. The common thread across these testimonials is a sense of alignment-feeling like their body is finally working with them, not against them.

The Power of Consistency

While individual timelines vary, what's clear from these stories is that consistency matters. Most users who reported noticeable benefits were taking the gummies daily over several weeks. They weren't looking for overnight miracles-they were looking for a long-term solution. And that's what PrimeBiome provided: steady, supportive change that feels sustainable.

How to Use PrimeBiome for Best Results

Seamlessly Fits into Your Daily Routine

Taking PrimeBiome is designed to be as straightforward as possible. With a format that's both convenient and enjoyable, there's no need to rearrange your entire wellness schedule. The gummies can be taken once daily, preferably with food, to support optimal absorption and digestive harmony.

Because the product works from within, consistency is key. Daily use allows the active ingredients-probiotics, prebiotics, and botanicals-to accumulate and begin rebalancing the gut microbiome gradually. Many women incorporate PrimeBiome as part of their morning or evening wellness ritual to build the habit easily.

What to Expect in the First Few Weeks

During the first one to two weeks, you may start noticing subtle changes. These can include reduced bloating after meals, a more regular digestion cycle, or even slight shifts in skin tone and clarity. These early signs indicate that the internal system is adjusting and beginning to respond to the new microbial balance.

By the third to fourth week, deeper benefits often emerge. Users have reported feeling lighter, experiencing more consistent energy, and seeing reduced skin irritation or fewer hormonal breakouts. Because the gut plays such a vital role in nutrient absorption and immune modulation, better digestion may also indirectly support mood, stress response, and hormonal fluctuations.

Lifestyle Pairings for Enhanced Effectiveness

While PrimeBiome can work on its own, pairing it with a few simple habits can enhance results:



Eating a fiber-rich diet with a variety of colorful vegetables and fermented foods

Staying hydrated to support nutrient transport and detox pathways

Engaging in light, regular movement such as walking or yoga to stimulate digestion Prioritizing sleep and stress management to maintain microbial balance

These foundational practices create a supportive environment for the ingredients in PrimeBiome to do their job effectively.

A Long-Term Approach to Wellness

PrimeBiome isn't designed as a one-time cleanse or a fast-track fix. It's formulated to become a lasting part of your wellness routine. Over time, daily support for the gut-skin connection may help promote a more balanced internal ecosystem and visible changes in skin tone, energy, and digestion.

Taking a long-term view allows your body the space to heal and adjust naturally, which is often when the most sustainable benefits are experienced.

Stop guessing which supplement to try next. PrimeBiome takes the guesswork out of women's wellness with a clean, effective formula that addresses multiple systems in one. Choose the package that fits your goals and start seeing the difference from the inside out.

What Sets PrimeBiome Apart from Other Gut or Skin Supplements

A Dual-Focused Formula in a Single Step

Most supplements focus on either gut health or skincare-not both. PrimeBiome is built to support both systems simultaneously. Rather than treating the skin as separate from digestion, the formula targets the internal processes that influence how your skin looks, feels, and reacts. This combination of probiotic support with skin-nourishing botanicals makes it a rare find in the wellness supplement space.

The advantage of a dual-focused approach is that it removes the need for multiple products. Instead of taking a probiotic and then a separate beauty or detox supplement, PrimeBiome streamlines the process with one consistent, synergistic formula that works beneath the surface.

Clean-Label Simplicity

Where other products load their formulas with synthetic fillers, unnecessary binders, or artificial flavorings, PrimeBiome takes a clean-label approach. The ingredients are selected with transparency and purpose, offering a solution that's free from the usual suspects like gluten, soy, dairy, and preservatives, based on standard expectations for wellness supplements. This makes it suitable for a wide range of dietary lifestyles and sensitivities.

It also avoids overwhelming doses of fiber or exotic herbs that may be difficult for the body to process. Instead, it focuses on efficient absorption and active support, all in a gummy format that's easy to take and doesn't require refrigeration or mixing.

Backed by Clinical Thinking, Not Trends

In a wellness industry often driven by hype, PrimeBiome is grounded in evidence-based formulation. The combination of a shelf-stable probiotic strain, prebiotic fiber, and antioxidant-rich botanicals reflects current research on microbiome balance and skin health.

Rather than chasing every new trend, PrimeBiome focuses on ingredients that are time-tested, with a track record of gentle support for digestion, immunity, hormonal balance, and dermal wellness. That focus on clinically relevant ingredients-not fleeting fads-helps ensure its relevance and effectiveness for long-term use.

Also Read: Prime Biome Blue Antioxidant Method for Skin Reviewed

Built for Women, Not a Generic Crowd

Another key distinction is that PrimeBiome was designed specifically for the needs of women. From monthly hormonal cycles to the stress load many women carry daily, the formula reflects a deeper understanding of what makes female physiology unique. It aims to offer a steady, daily layer of support rather than a reactive response to flare-ups or symptoms.

By centering the experience and needs of women in the formulation process, PrimeBiome stands apart from the generalized solutions available in most supplement aisles.

Updated Pricing Breakdown

PrimeBiome is currently offered in three value-based package options through its official website :



2-Bottle Package



60-day supply



$69 per bottle

Total: $138 (discounted from $198)

3-Bottle Package



90-day supply



$59 per bottle

Total: $177 (discounted from $297)

6-Bottle Package (Best Value)



180-day supply



$49 per bottle



Total: $294 (discounted from $594)



Includes 2 free eBooks Free shipping included

If your skin and digestion feel out of sync, your gut may be the missing link. PrimeBiome combines trusted ingredients to nourish your microbiome and promote visible results. Tap into real, science-backed support-purchase now directly from the official source.

Each order is eligible for secure checkout via major credit cards, PayPal, and other digital payment methods. The six-bottle option offers the lowest cost per bottle and is ideal for those committing to long-term use for consistent gut and skin support.

Please note: Always verify the latest pricing and bonus offers directly on the official PrimeBiome website . Prices, discounts, and promotions are subject to change at any time.

Money-Back Guarantee and Return Policy

PrimeBiome typically offers a satisfaction guarantee with every order. If you're not fully satisfied within the outlined trial period, you may be eligible for a refund upon return of unused product. Full details are generally provided at checkout or within the product packaging.

This policy reflects the brand's commitment to consumer satisfaction and confidence in the formula's long-term effectiveness. Be sure to review the return instructions on the official website to understand eligibility and process guidelines.

Where to Buy PrimeBiome

PrimeBiome is currently available for purchase exclusively through its official website. This direct-to-consumer model ensures that you receive authentic product formulations with the freshest batches, customer support access, and up-to-date promotional offers.

Buying from third-party marketplaces or unauthorized sellers may increase the risk of counterfeit or expired products, and typically does not include customer service or money-back guarantees.

Final Verdict: Is PrimeBiome the Right Choice for You?

A Wellness Companion for the Long Run

If you've struggled with recurring digestive discomfort, hormonal skin breakouts, or the general fatigue that comes from internal imbalance, PrimeBiome offers a unique solution designed to meet you where you are. Rather than isolating your symptoms into separate categories, it brings gut and skin wellness into one aligned system of support.

The formula is rooted in real science, crafted with high-quality, purposeful ingredients, and tailored specifically for women. Its simplicity and effectiveness make it an easy addition to a wellness routine, whether you're just starting your health journey or looking to elevate the one you've already built.

Who PrimeBiome Is Best For

This supplement is ideal for women seeking a natural way to rebalance their digestive health and nourish their skin from within-without relying on synthetic pills, restrictive routines, or harsh treatments. It's especially well-suited for those who:



Experience bloating, mood swings, or inconsistent energy

Deal with skin sensitivity, breakouts, or dryness related to hormonal fluctuations Want a convenient, daily gummy that supports both inner and outer wellness

Because it emphasizes balance over extremes, PrimeBiome aligns with a sustainable approach to health that doesn't require overnight change-just daily consistency.

A Product With Purpose

While no single supplement is a fix-all, PrimeBiome stands out for its ability to support multiple systems simultaneously. It reflects a growing shift in the wellness world-one that favors inner balance, whole-body nourishment, and solutions grounded in clean, functional ingredients.

With the added assurance of a return policy and multi-bottle pricing options, trying PrimeBiome is low risk and potentially high reward. It's not about quick fixes-it's about aligning your internal systems so your body can do what it's designed to do: feel good, look clear, and function at its best.

PrimeBiome isn't just another probiotic-it's a complete daily formula for inner and outer wellness. Whether you're struggling with hormone-related skin issues, bloating, or low energy, PrimeBiome delivers consistent support in a format that's easy to take every day. Get yours now.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is PrimeBiome?

PrimeBiome is a daily skin-gut probiotic gummy formulated specifically for women. It combines clinically-backed probiotics, prebiotic fiber, and plant-based nutrients to support digestive balance, reduce bloating, and encourage healthy, radiant skin from within.

How does PrimeBiome support the gut-skin connection?

The gut-skin axis refers to the relationship between gut health and skin appearance. PrimeBiome nourishes this axis by delivering beneficial bacteria (probiotics), fuel for those bacteria (prebiotics), and natural botanicals known to reduce inflammation and promote balance. This approach supports both digestive wellness and skin clarity in a single supplement.

Who is PrimeBiome best for?

PrimeBiome is ideal for women experiencing bloating, skin breakouts, irregular digestion, hormonal shifts, or fatigue due to internal imbalance. It's designed for those seeking a gentle, natural, and convenient solution to improve how they feel inside and how their skin looks on the outside.

What are the key ingredients in PrimeBiome?

PrimeBiome contains a blend of well-researched ingredients including Bacillus coagulans (a shelf-stable probiotic strain), inulin (a prebiotic fiber), Babchi extract, and dandelion root. These ingredients work together to promote microbial diversity, reduce digestive discomfort, and support smoother, clearer skin.

Is PrimeBiome safe to take every day?

Yes, PrimeBiome is formulated for daily use. Its natural, non-GMO ingredients are designed to work gently over time with your body. As with any supplement, you should review the label and consult a healthcare professional if you have any specific health conditions or are pregnant or nursing.

When should I expect to see results?

While individual results vary, many users report noticeable improvements in digestion and energy within the first few weeks. Skin clarity and hormonal balance benefits may take longer to become visible as the gut ecosystem adjusts. Consistency is key to achieving long-term wellness.

Does PrimeBiome contain artificial ingredients or allergens?

PrimeBiome is free from artificial colors, sweeteners, and preservatives. It is also formulated without gluten, soy, or dairy, making it suitable for many dietary lifestyles. Always check the product label for the most up-to-date ingredient list and allergen information.

How do I take PrimeBiome for best results?

Simply take the recommended serving (usually one gummy per day) with food. To maximize effectiveness, take it at the same time each day and combine it with healthy hydration, a balanced diet, and consistent sleep for full-body support.

Where can I buy PrimeBiome?

PrimeBiome is available exclusively through the official website to ensure authenticity and access to the latest pricing, bundles, and promotions. Avoid third-party marketplaces that may sell unauthorized or expired products.

What if PrimeBiome doesn't work for me?

Every order of PrimeBiome is backed by a customer satisfaction guarantee. If you're not happy with your results, you may be eligible for a refund according to the return policy outlined on the official website. Be sure to review the terms before purchasing.

Experience what it feels like when your gut, skin, and energy are finally working in harmony. PrimeBiome is trusted by thousands of women and backed by a satisfaction guarantee. Start with a single bottle or save more with a multi-month supply-order today from the official site.



Company : Prime Biome

Address : 4711 34st N, Suite 3, St. Petersburg, Florida 33714, United States

Email : 1-800-390-6035 or +1 208-345-4245 Order Phone Support : contact@Prime Biome-product.com

Disclaimers and Affiliate Disclosures

The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Readers should consult with a qualified healthcare provider before starting any supplement regimen, especially if they are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a diagnosed medical condition.

This content does not claim to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Any statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Individual results may vary. No specific outcomes are guaranteed, and testimonials reflect the experiences of individuals which may not represent typical results.

While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of the information included in this publication, no warranties or guarantees are made regarding its correctness. Errors, omissions, or outdated data may occasionally appear in product specifications, ingredient details, pricing, or return policies. Readers are strongly encouraged to verify the most current information by visiting the official product website.

The publisher and its affiliated contributors may receive financial compensation through affiliate partnerships associated with the links contained in this content. This compensation helps support the research and editorial process but does not influence product reviews or recommendations. The views expressed are those of the individual contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of the publishing platform or any syndication partners.

This article may be syndicated on third-party platforms, and while reasonable care is taken to preserve the integrity of the content, neither the publisher nor any associated syndication partners shall be held liable for any use or interpretation of the information once republished or redistributed.

By reading this article, users acknowledge and accept the terms of this disclosure and the limitations of liability associated with the content herein.

CONTACT: Company: Prime Biome Address: 4711 34st N, Suite 3, St. Petersburg, Florida 33714, United States Email: 1-800-390-6035 or +1 208-345-4245 Order Phone Support: contact@Prime