K’Taka Minister Zameer Khan Should Trust Indian Army And Stay Quiet: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayapura, May 3 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the Karnataka Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan should trust the Indian Army and stay quiet over the Pahalagm terror attack.

“He doesn't need to strap a bomb to his back and go to Pakistan. If he simply trusts the Indian Army and stays quiet, that itself will be a great service to the country,” said the Union Minister while reacting to the remarks made by the Karnataka minister that he will become a“suicide bomber” for India against Pakistan.

“We've been observing the statements made by Congress leaders after the Pahalgam terror attack. Each one is making comments. Robert Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, Santosh Lad, R.B. Timmapur, and Zameer Ahmad Khan. All of them are singing a different tune,” said the Union Minister while talking to the media after visiting the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Toravi, Vijayapura.

He sarcastically said that Zameer Khan has said that he is ready for war with Pakistan if Prime Minister Narendra Modi allows.“It proves he is a great martyr,” he said.

“Our Army is strong. People should place their faith in the Indian Army and intelligence agencies. Congress leaders should stop making irresponsible statements. If Congress ministers stop referring to terrorists as 'brothers', that would be enough. The Army will take care of the rest,” he claimed.

He further claimed that after the Pahalgam attack, Congress leaders were practically speaking on behalf of Pakistan.

“Now suddenly, they are demanding an attack on Pakistan. In Delhi, they claim to support the Central government, but here they blame intelligence failures. However, unlike during the UPA tenure, there have been no major attacks like the Mumbai attack under the current government. We have managed to contain such threats,” he claimed.

The Union Minister further claimed that the BJP government is taking“strict action” against terrorism, adding that the government has already dealt a diplomatic“blow” to Pakistan.

“Congress is indirectly suggesting we release water to Pakistan, questioning where the Indus water is being held back. Pakistan knows what happens when it doesn't receive that water. But Congress doesn't seem to understand this,” he claimed.

A video of Karnataka's Minister for Housing and Waqf, B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan, declaring that he was ready to become a“suicide bomber” for India and walk into Pakistan with explosives to wage war, went viral on social media on Saturday.

The video has garnered widespread attention and is being shared widely across social media platforms, receiving praise from various sections of society.