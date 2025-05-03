Gina Liberti Challenges Mainstream Views On Hyperlipidemia With A Science-Backed, Holistic Approach

Reimagining Cholesterol: A look at LDL through a functional nutrition lens.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Functional Nutrition expert and educator Gina Liberti challenges conventional wisdom in her thought-provoking book,“What Causes Elevated Low Density Lipoproteins? : A Functional Nutrition Perspective.” Drawing from over two decades of teaching at Rockland Community College and a personal journey that began with health struggles of her own, Liberti offers an exploration into the real root causes behind elevated LDL levels-often mislabeled as the“bad” cholesterol.Rather than reinforcing the widespread panic around hyperlipidemia, Liberti reframes the conversation entirely. Her work is deeply grounded in scientific literature and anchored in the principles of Functional Nutrition-an approach that asks not just“what” people eat, but“how” bodies interact with food based on nutrient presence or deficiency.In this meticulously researched volume, Liberti uncovers how specific nutrient imbalances-either excesses or deficiencies-can influence LDL levels at the biochemical level. She shows how the body's dietary responses are less about fat and cholesterol intake and more about the availability of critical vitamins, minerals, and co-factors that regulate metabolic pathways.With its ability to translate complex science into actionable insight, readers-from practitioners to everyday health-seekers-will find a framework for understanding cholesterol through the lens of“food as medicine.” With an empathetic yet rigorous tone, Liberti equips readers with the knowledge needed to make informed dietary decisions, ultimately promoting cardiovascular wellness not through restriction, but restoration.In a time when many seek personalized, root-cause approaches to health,“What Causes Elevated Low Density Lipoproteins?” is both timely and transformative-available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

