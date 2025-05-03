Thomas Motter Uncovers The Truth Behind Folklore In Final Installment Of Charlemagne Trilogy

A masterfully researched historical novel tracing the roots of Chivalry, Romance, and Honor through medieval France.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas Motter's historical novel“The Song of Charlemagne: A Chanson de Gestes – Book Three: The Island of Destiny” brings his richly crafted trilogy to a compelling conclusion. With a Bachelor's degree in English Literature and over two decades of academic research on French medieval history, including studies at the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris, Motter masterfully weaves fact with folklore to reveal the hidden truths beneath the legends of the Dark Ages.In this book, Motter takes readers back to a time when the illiterate masses depended on traveling troubadours, called jongleurs, for news, stories, and song. These“Chansons de Gestes,” or Songs of Deeds, evolved from recounting of real events into fantastical myths. Yet, as Motter demonstrates, these tales-when scrutinized by a historian's eye-contain compelling truths. Through this lens, the novel unveils the origins of chivalry, romance, and honor, and traces how Charles of the Franks came to be immortalized as Charlemagne. Told in the troubadour's poetic style, the story immerses readers in the essence of medieval France while highlighting the enduring power of narrative to shape identity and culture.Motter's lifelong passion for history and storytelling is rooted in both scholarship and personal adventure. A knighted philanthropist and international entrepreneur, he brings an unmatched depth of experience to his writing. His fascination with medieval Europe was cultivated during years spent living in France and Germany, where he conducted on-site and archival research. As a Knight Hospitaller and CEO of Startup Resource Group, Motter continues to merge historical insight with leadership and service.“The Song of Charlemagne: A Chanson de Gestes – Book Three: The Island of Destiny” inspires readers to look beyond the myths of history and discover the profound truths that shaped our world. Now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

