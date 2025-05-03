403
Chhota Bheem Teams Up With Western Railway To Spread Railway Safety Awareness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 2, 2025: In a unique initiative to promote public awareness and railway safety, Western Railway has entered into a collaboration with Chhota Bheem. Western Railway will utilize beloved characters from the Chhota Bheem universe for educational and outreach activities. Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Shri Vineet Abhishek and Shri Rajiv Chilakalapudi, CEO & Managing Director of Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. the creators of Chhota Bheem, signed the Letter of Collaboration at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, Jio World Centre, Mumbai on 2nd May, 2025.
According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, WR will go the nonconventional way to get to the hearts of the masses. Characters such as Chhota Bheem and his family will be used across various media formats including print, digital, television, radio, and physical installations like posters and school programs for a period of 1 year. This strategic collaboration aims to harness the wide appeal of the Chhota Bheem franchise to effectively communicate essential messages on railway safety and responsible behaviour in railway premises, particularly targeting younger audiences and families. Notably, the nationwide and global popularity of Chhota Bheem has a good impact on children and has the potential to influence them positively. Western Railway's initiative aligns with this sentiment by integrating these familiar characters into public interest campaigns to enhance reach and engagement.
Shri Vineet further said this partnership is a step forward in making railway safety education more engaging and accessible. With the help of Chhota Bheem and family, Western Railway hopes to create a lasting impact and educate the children and the general public. The collaboration aligns with both organizations' shared goal of promoting public welfare through creative outreach.
