Transgender Community To Protest In Peshawar Over Extortion, Police Inaction

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a protest against growing extortion threats and alleged police negligence.

According to Farzana Jan, provincial president of the Transgender Association, a major demonstration will be held outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on May 8.

Farzana revealed that a community member named Bijli was kidnapped for refusing to pay extortion, and the abductors demanded a ransom of Rs5 million. She said transgender individuals in Swat and Mardan are also being regularly targeted for extortion.

Despite lodging several FIRs, Farzana claims the police have failed to take any serious or effective action. She emphasized that the community already faces social discrimination and insecurity, and the increasing threats from extortionists have made their lives even more vulnerable.

Farzana demanded immediate action from the government and police against those responsible, warning that if authorities continue to ignore the issue, the protest will expand across the province.