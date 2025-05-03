Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Transgender Community To Protest In Peshawar Over Extortion, Police Inaction

Transgender Community To Protest In Peshawar Over Extortion, Police Inaction


2025-05-03 09:04:31
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a protest against growing extortion threats and alleged police negligence.

According to Farzana Jan, provincial president of the Transgender Association, a major demonstration will be held outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on May 8.

Farzana revealed that a community member named Bijli was kidnapped for refusing to pay extortion, and the abductors demanded a ransom of Rs5 million. She said transgender individuals in Swat and Mardan are also being regularly targeted for extortion.

Also Read: “This Is Not a Game - War Isn't a Meme”

Despite lodging several FIRs, Farzana claims the police have failed to take any serious or effective action. She emphasized that the community already faces social discrimination and insecurity, and the increasing threats from extortionists have made their lives even more vulnerable.

Farzana demanded immediate action from the government and police against those responsible, warning that if authorities continue to ignore the issue, the protest will expand across the province.

MENAFN03052025000189011041ID1109503315

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search